US envoys meet Putin in Kremlin, then Zelenskyy in Dublin after Abu Dhabi talks

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin after brokering the first direct Russia-Ukraine talks in nine months in Abu Dhabi, which produced a prisoner exchange deal but no major breakthrough.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Thursday before flying to Ireland for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Washington sought new momentum for its peace efforts.

The envoys brokered talks this week between delegations from Moscow and Kyiv in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The session brought the first direct discussions between Ukrainian and Russian representatives in nine months as the push for a settlement stalled. The talks produced no major breakthrough, aside from an agreement to swap a large number of prisoners, with the exact figure still to be announced.

Also read Carney Meets Zelenskyy and European Leaders at Dublin Summit Before Asia Trip

Plans for another round of talks were announced as well, with Witkoff and Zelenskyy saying Europe will join, though they gave no details about which countries or how many. Kushner and Witkoff met with Putin for about two hours before going to Dublin, where they met with Zelenskyy for more than an hour as the conflict stretches toward the five-year mark. The large-scale hostilities began on Feb. 24, 2022, after fighting initially started in 2014 in eastern Ukraine.

Kushner said one goal of the meeting with Putin was to get the Russian leader's blessing for European representatives to be part of the talks, which are looking at the continent's broader security arrangements. In Abu Dhabi, several European security advisers were involved on the sidelines but not in the main three-way talk. Speaking to reporters before boarding a plane to leave Moscow, Witkoff said the next round of talks has been agreed upon.

Advertisement

Russian state TV showed Witkoff saying that the Europeans will join at the next meeting, but he did not elaborate. Zelenskyy in Dublin indicated the Europeans would not be on the sidelines. He said the next meeting will include Europe as a negotiation team, not separately, and that Europe will have a voice. The US and Zelenskyy want Europe to appoint a single person to negotiate with Moscow.

Europe's Role in Peace Negotiations

Russia, meanwhile, does not want European countries involved in the direct negotiations, complaining they are financing and supplying Ukraine's military effort. The Europeans are concerned about Russia's conduct and broader intentions on the continent. But Washington and European capitals have sometimes seemed at odds in their diplomatic efforts. Trump has repeatedly sided with Putin, last month waiving sanctions and striking a deal to import Russian diesel, in moves that dismayed Ukraine and European leaders.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov argued that for Europe to join peace talks, it first must name a representative. Peskov said the Europeans squabble like spiders in a jar, and that if someone takes the initiative to establish contact with the Russian side, such people are facing ostracism.

Many in Europe also see the inclusion of Moscow in discussions about postwar European security as an unwelcome concession to Putin, who has described NATO's eastward expansion as a main security threat and has demanded the alliance's troops be pulled back from Russia's borders. Some analysts say negotiators may be looking to grant Russia concessions on NATO's strategy in return for peace in Ukraine, a possibility that alarms European leaders.

Thursday's talks were substantive, constructive, frank and useful, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said. Ushakov added that the Kremlin leader reminded Witkoff and Kushner about Moscow's proposals from 2021, before it sent troops into Ukraine, demanding that NATO roll back the alliance's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. Russia will update those with fresh considerations, Ushakov said.

Russia Rejects European Troops in Ukraine

Putin reaffirmed to the US envoys that any European troops sent to Ukraine after a ceasefire, an idea long floated by Europe to prevent a new attack by Moscow, would be absolutely unacceptable. He said Russia would regard the deployment as a security threat and legitimate target. Putin said that in other words, the war would resume immediately.

He also said Russia regards its border with Ukraine to be sealed by a prospective peace deal as now extending to cover the four Ukrainian regions that Moscow annexed in 2022 but never fully controlled. Zelenskyy is in Dublin for a meeting of more than 40 European countries that also includes NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. Rutte said the US, Europe and Ukraine are very much aligned on what security guarantees should look like, following a meeting in Paris in January.

Rutte said that now of course we need the peace deal, or at least a ceasefire. Zelenskyy said that political changes, including Democrats taking over the US Congress in January following the US midterm elections and votes in France next year, could bring a window of opportunity for a peace deal. Zelenskyy said the political landscape in Europe could change in 2027, and that changes are already taking place in the United States.

Advertisement

He said there really is this opportunity, this window of opportunity, when all those involved in the negotiating process genuinely want to achieve a result before 2027. He said that the proposed prisoner exchange was a positive step, but at the same time he insisted that Ukraine will not give in to demands that it surrender its territory that has been occupied by Russia in return for peace. Hopes were low for any significant breakthrough in Abu Dhabi.

Front Line Fighting Continues

Russia and Ukraine have occasionally swapped prisoners, but both sides remain far apart in their terms for accepting a settlement. Along with post-conflict security guarantees for both countries, another key obstacle to an agreement is the fate of Russia-occupied Ukrainian territory. Amid the negotiations, fighting continues along the 1,200-kilometre (about 750-mile) front line.

Russia's bigger army has been held back by dogged Ukrainian resistance while Moscow's drone and missile strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities disrupted heat, electricity and water supplies to Ukrainian cities, sapping public morale in what Kyiv calls a weaponization of winter. Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defences downed 71 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Its forces struck a drone-manufacturing plant in Kyiv and three other facilities producing missile fuel and drone components in the area around the Ukrainian capital, the ministry said. It said other strikes hit power substations in Zhytomyr and a bulk carrier heading to the Black Sea port of Odesa with cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces. Russia launched missiles and 123 drones, 73 of them jet-powered drones, at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said.

Hits were recorded at 17 locations, it said. Ukraine is experiencing another slowdown in the US Starshield system, SpaceX's military-grade version of the Starlink satellite internet service, that the country needs to defend itself against Russian attacks, Zelenskyy said Thursday on social media. Military units have recorded significant disruptions, including speed restrictions limiting its drones to 161 km/h (100 m.p.h. ), Zelenskyy said, adding that a military investigation established that the restrictions were not random errors.

Ukraine uses Starlink and Starshield for intercepting Russian drones and launching its own mid- and long-range strikes. Last month, limits on Ukrainian drone speeds severely disrupted operations and alarmed Kyiv officials who fear US support could drop off. Elon Musk acknowledged that his company SpaceX had throttled the Starlink internet service in Ukraine for about a week, saying the system could not be used for offensive strikes against Russia.

A Russian military serviceman was killed in St. Petersburg early Thursday when his vehicle exploded, according to Russia's Investigative Committee, the country's main criminal investigation agency. It did not name the victim.