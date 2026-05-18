U.S. Envoy Meets with Greenland Prime Minister Amid Sovereignty Concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Arctic territory was met by Greenland's Prime Minister in Nuuk, Greenland. The visit came amidst ongoing tensions related to U.S. demands for control over Greenland, which is a semiautonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark.

Greenland 's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and U.S. President Donald Trump 's special envoy to the Arctic territory, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, had a 'courtesy meeting' in Greenland on May 17, 2026.

Nielsen stated that the Greenlandic people continue to insist on self-determination, emphasizing that Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark, cannot be sold or subjected to negotiations. Landry reportedly conveyed that Trump instructed him to 'go over there and make as many friends as we can get' in his visit to Greenland.

Danish Foreign Minister Mute B. Egede noted the continued efforts of a working group including the U.S., Greenland, and Denmark to address repeated U.S. demands for control over Greenland. Regional experts have dismissed the notion that Russia or China are planning to seize Greenland. Greenland's Foreign Minister emphasized that if co-operation between the U.S. and Greenland continues, they must await the working group's report





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Greenland Trump Sovereignty Arctic Denmark U.S. Envoy Prime Minister Self-Determination

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Greenland's prime minister tells Trump's envoy self-determination cannot be negotiatedGreenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said Monday that he had a respectful and positive meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump ’s special envoy to the Arctic territory, but that he made it clear that the Greenlandic people continue to insist on self-determination.

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