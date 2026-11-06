U.S. Added 165,000 Jobs in October as Unemployment Fell to 4.1 Percent

U.S. employers added 165,000 jobs in October, far more than the 65,000 economists expected, and the unemployment rate dipped to 4.1 percent, the Labor Department reported. The strong report followed midterm elections in which Democrats won full control of Congress.

U.S. employers added a surprising 165,000 jobs in October, far more than the 65,000 economists had expected, and the unemployment rate dipped to 4.1 percent, the Labor Department reported.

The strong showing exceeded forecasts by a wide margin. Labor Department revisions added a combined 84,000 new jobs to the August and September totals. The unemployment rate fell even though 421,000 people entered the labor force. Average hourly wages rose 0.4 percent in October from September, the biggest month-over-month gain since January.

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Wage Growth Lags Behind Inflation

Measured against a year earlier, hourly wages were up a meager 3.1 percent from October 2025. This was a blowout jobs report, said Angelo Kourkafas, senior global strategist at Edward Jones. Payroll growth exceeded expectations, revisions were positive, the unemployment rate fell, participation improved, and wage growth strengthened, Kourkafas said.

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Frustrated with the state of the economy and especially the high cost of living, Americans handed full control of Congress to the Democrats in midterm elections held three days before the report was released. The solid hiring will likely make U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers more confident in the health of the labor market, giving them leeway to focus on persistently high inflation and raise their benchmark interest rate at their next meeting in December.

The central bank typically seeks to bring down inflation by lifting its key interest rate to cool borrowing and spending. Wall Street investors now see the chance of a December rate hike at 77 percent, up about 10 percentage points from Thursday, according to CME's FedWatch. Solid hiring also underscores a concern among many Fed officials that their key rate is not high enough to slow inflation.

Fed Rate Hike Odds Rise

At the same time, wage growth was modest, with hourly earnings trailing annual inflation for the seventh straight month. That is a sign that hiring, while solid, is not strong enough to fuel big wage increases that could perpetuate inflation. Professional and business services, a broad category of administrative and managerial workers, added 70,000 jobs. Healthcare companies hired nearly 42,000.

Factories added 19,000 jobs. But hotels, restaurants and bars cut 10,600 positions. The American economy and job market have proven resilient in the face of a series of shocks, including Trump's double-digit tariffs on imports and the war with Iran, which has driven U.S. gasoline prices above US$4 a gallon and pinched family budgets.

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Gross domestic product, the nation's output of goods and services, advanced at a sprightly 3.4 percent annual pace from July through September, lifted by strong consumer spending and booming investment in artificial intelligence. The job market has been solid but unspectacular. So far this year, employers including companies, government agencies and nonprofits have added an average of 86,000 jobs a month. That is modest by historic standards but an improvement over 2025, when monthly job creation averaged 9,700.

Job Market Resilience Amid Shocks

That was the weakest performance outside of a recession since 2002. Last year, high interest rates and Trump's unpredictable trade policies discouraged hiring. Despite recovering this year, hiring remains well below the average of 166,000 jobs created monthly in 2023 and 2024. It is also far below the 491,000 a month recorded during the 2021-2022 hiring boom that followed COVID-19 lockdowns.

Economists see a low-hire, low-fire environment in which employers are reluctant to let go of existing workers but are not in any hurry to hire new ones. Young people entering the workforce, or those who have lost their jobs, can struggle to find work. The United States does not need as many new jobs as it once did to keep the unemployment rate from rising.

Fewer Workers Compete for Jobs

That is because baby boomer retirements and Trump's immigration crackdown mean fewer people are competing for work. In late 2023, the so-called break-even point was around 166,000 new jobs a month. It is now just over 5,000, according to an estimate by Yale University's Budget Lab, which drew on an earlier Federal Reserve report.

Meanwhile, rising prices have pinched pay for millions of Americans. After taking inflation into account, average hourly earnings fell 0.7 percent in September, the sixth straight year-over-year drop and one explanation for voters' fury at the polls Tuesday. While layoffs are low, hiring has probably remained too modest to deliver much relief to those looking for work. AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber contributed to this story.