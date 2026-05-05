U.S. Dividend Stocks Offer Canadian Investors Diversification and Value

Canadian investors may benefit from diversifying into U.S. dividend-paying companies, which offer attractive yields, growth potential, and reasonable valuations, particularly given the concentrated nature of the Canadian market. This analysis highlights Verizon and Accenture as potential investment opportunities.

Canadian investors often exhibit a strong preference for domestic investments, a tendency known as home country bias. While understandable, this approach can lead to a lack of diversification, particularly given the concentrated nature of the Canadian stock market.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is heavily weighted towards financials, energy, and materials sectors, offering limited exposure to growth areas like technology, healthcare, and consumer discretionary. In contrast, the U.S. market presents a significantly broader range of investment opportunities and a more diversified sector landscape.

As of January 30, 2026, the United States represents approximately 63% of the MSCI All Country World Index, a benchmark for global equity performance encompassing over 2,500 large and mid-cap stocks, while Canada constitutes only around 3%. This disparity highlights the potential benefits of considering U.S. equities for portfolio diversification. To identify compelling U.S. dividend-paying companies, a screening process was conducted using FactSet, focusing on those demonstrating a combination of attractive yields, positive growth prospects, and reasonable valuations.

The criteria included expectations of positive sales and earnings growth over the next year. The resulting list of companies was then ranked based on a composite score incorporating dividend yield, dividend payout ratio, forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, price-to-free-cash-flow (P/FCF) ratio, and enterprise value-to-EBITDA. This multifaceted approach aimed to identify companies that not only offer a steady income stream but also possess the financial strength and growth potential to sustain and potentially increase their dividends over time.

The analysis revealed several promising candidates, each with unique characteristics and investment considerations. AT&T Inc. initially topped the screen, but Verizon emerged as a more favorable option due to its higher dividend yield and stronger year-to-date total return, indicating positive market momentum. Verizon currently offers a 5.9% dividend yield with a forward P/E ratio of 9.6 times, significantly below the group average of 13 times.

Recent financial results have been encouraging, with the company reporting a record adjusted EBITDA of US$13.4 billion, a 6.7% increase year-over-year, and its first positive first-quarter net additions of postpaid phone subscribers since 2013. Management has also raised its full-year adjusted earnings-per-share guidance to 5-6% growth and reaffirmed its free cash flow guidance of at least US$21.5 billion, providing ample coverage for its approximately US$11.5 billion in annual dividend payments.

Verizon’s consistent dividend increases, with the 19th consecutive raise occurring in September 2025, further underscore its commitment to returning value to shareholders. Accenture, a global consulting and technology services firm, ranked third with a 3.6% dividend yield and represents the only technology sector company to meet the screening criteria. Despite a year-to-date share price decline of 31.9% due to investor concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on consulting demand, the company’s fundamentals suggest a different narrative.

First-quarter results showed a substantial 76% increase in advanced AI bookings, reaching US$2.2 billion, and a 120% surge in advanced AI revenue to US$1.1 billion, demonstrating growing enterprise demand for AI integration and implementation services. Accenture also reported record bookings of US$22.1 billion in the second quarter and increased its quarterly dividend by 10% to US$1.63 per share for fiscal 2026. It is important to remember that this information is not financial advice and should not be taken as such.

The author disclaims any liability for actions taken based on this information





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