U.S. Customs Agency Processes Refunds Including Interest Worth $35.46 Billion for Illegal Tariffs

The U.S. customs agency has processed refunds including interest worth US$35.46 billion as of May 11 for tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump last year that were deemed illegal, according to a Tuesday court filing. The tariff refund report comes as major importers from carmakers to sportswear company Under Armour have said they expect a profit boost from tariff reimbursements. Up to $166 billion of CBP collections from Trump’s tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act or IEEPA are subject to CBP refunds.

The U.S. customs agency has processed refunds including interest worth US$35.46 billion as of May 11 for tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump last year that were deemed illegal, according to a Tuesday court filing.

The tariff refund report comes as major importers from carmakers to sportswear company Under Armour have said they expect a profit boost from tariff reimbursements. Up to $166 billion of CBP collections from Trump’s tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act or IEEPA are subject to CBP refunds





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Tariffs Refunds Illegal Profit Boost CBP Collections Trump’S Tariffs International Emergency Economic Powers Act Supreme Court Tariff Profit Refunds Including Interest Illegal Tariffs Tariff Reimbursement U.S. Customs Agency U.S. President Donald Trump International Trade Court New York Tariff Levies Tariff Ruling Tariff Appeal Tariff Reimbursement Tariff Refund Tariff Profit Boost Tariff Reimbursement Tariff Refund Tariff Profit Boost Tariff Reimbursement Tariff Refund Tariff Profit Boost

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