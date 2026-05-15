U.S. company Caturus secures financing to build massive LNG facility in Louisiana

The Canadian Press

The U.S.-based energy company Caturus has secured financial backing to build a massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Cameron Parish , Louisiana , with Mubadala Energy , a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth funds, playing a significant role as a key investor and equity participant.

The plant's construction has been financed with $9.75 billion, and the facility is expected to commence operations by 2030. The Commonwealth LNG project, which can process up to 9.5 million metric tons per annum, has secured long-term supply deals with major LNG trading companies such as EQT LNG Trading, Glencore, Mercuria, Petronas, and Saudi Aramco.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's largest LNG exporter, contributing to a significant share of the LNG supply to Asia during the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, with the project is expected to generate $3 billion in annual export revenue once operational





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Energy Caturus Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Cameron Parish Louisiana Mubadala Energy Commodity Finance Energy Investor Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Inve United States World's Largest LNG Exporter Iran War Project Operations Supply Deals

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