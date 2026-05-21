U.S. Commission of Fine Arts Approves Trump's Triumphal Arch Design

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts approved the design for the triumphal arch that President Donald Trump wants built at an entrance to the nation's capital, despite overwhelming opposition from the public. The arch itself would stand 250 feet tall (76 meters) from its base to a torch held aloft by a Lady Liberty-like figure on top, with the phrases ‘One Nation Under God’ and ‘Liberty and Justice for All’ inscribed in gold lettering atop either side of the monument.

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts approved the design for the triumphal arch that President Donald Trump wants built at an entrance to the nation's capital.

Commissioners, all of whom were appointed by Trump, approved the design despite overwhelming opposition from the public. The proposed arch is one of several projects the Republican president is pursuing alongside a White House ballroom to leave his imprint on Washington. The arch itself would stand 250 feet tall (76 meters) from its base to a torch held aloft by a Lady Liberty-like figure on top.

The statue would be flanked on top by two eagles and guarded at the base by four lions — all gilded. The phrases ‘One Nation Under God’ and ‘Liberty and Justice for All’ would be inscribed in gold lettering atop either side of the monument. A public observation deck on top would provide 360-degree views of the surroundings.

Critics of the project, including an overwhelming number of people who submitted public comment in April, said the arch would be taller than any other monument in the capital city and dominate the skyline. Preliminary surveys and testing of the site began last week.

A group of veterans and a historian have sued the Trump administration in federal court to block construction on grounds that the arch would disrupt the sightline between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington House at Arlington National Cemetery, among other reasons. Trump and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum have argued that Washington is the only major Western world capital without such an arch.

The rehab of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is also the subject of a court challenge brought by The Cultural Landscape Foundation, which said the administration’s moves to repaint the bottom of the Reflecting Pool blue without first undergoing relevant reviews ran afoul of federal preservation laws governing historic sites





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U.S. Commission Of Fine Arts Triumphal Arch President Donald Trump Washington Design Commissioners Public Comment Height Dominate The Skyline Lincoln Memorial Arlington National Cemetery Court Challenge Rehab Of The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Preservation Laws Federal Court Cultural Landscape Foundation

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