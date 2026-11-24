The CIA and ODNI discovered a cybersecurity breach exposing unclassified information on a network used to analyze public material. The ODNI said critical capabilities and classified systems were not disrupted.

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence recently discovered a cybersecurity breach that exposed some of their unclassified information, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

CIA And ODNI Cybersecurity Breach Exposed

The intrusions affected a network that looks for intelligence insights in public, unclassified material, the Times reported. While it was not clear specifically what unclassified material was compromised, information at other government agencies was also believed to have been exposed in the breach, the Times added. Asked about the report, the ODNI said there had been no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems. The CIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also read Daily Guess The Country Game #191 (Nov 23, 2026)

News of the breach adds to a recent upsurge in tech outages and cybersecurity incidents, including a breach reported at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The report was published on November 24, 2026, according to the timestamp on the source text. The CIA headquarters is located in Langley, Virginia. A file photo from April 13, 2016, shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency displayed at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va.

The image was taken by AP Photo photographer Carolyn Kaster. The breach involved a network used to analyze public, unclassified material, according to the Times. Such networks are distinct from classified systems used for sensitive intelligence work. The ODNI statement stressed that critical capabilities and classified systems were not disrupted.

Advertisement

The agency did not provide further details about the nature of the exposed information. The CIA has not issued a public statement about the breach. The incident is part of a series of recent cybersecurity and technology disruptions affecting government agencies and private companies. Those incidents have raised concerns about the security of government networks.

USDA Breach Part Of Broader Cyber Pattern

The Department of Agriculture was among the agencies that reported a breach recently. That incident was separate from the CIA and ODNI breach but contributed to the broader pattern of cyber incidents. The Times based its reporting on people familiar with the matter. Those sources were not identified, and the full extent of the compromised unclassified material was not clear.

It was also not clear specifically what unclassified material was compromised at the CIA and ODNI. The report said information at other government agencies was believed to have been exposed as well. The ODNI provided a brief statement in response to questions about the report. The statement said there had been no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems.

The CIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The agency has not confirmed or denied the report publicly. The breach was discovered recently, according to the Times. The report did not say exactly when the discovery was made or how long the intruders had access to the network.

The affected network is used to look for intelligence insights in public, unclassified material. That means the exposed information may not have included classified intelligence or sensitive secrets. Still, the incident is significant because it affected two top U.S. intelligence agencies. The CIA and ODNI play central roles in collecting and coordinating intelligence for the U.S. government.

Advertisement

The report comes amid growing attention to cybersecurity vulnerabilities across government networks. Recent outages and breaches have affected multiple agencies and prompted calls for stronger defenses. The U.S. Department of Agriculture breach was among the recent incidents reported. It was not immediately clear whether the USDA breach was connected to the CIA and ODNI incident.

Attackers And Motives Remain Unknown

The Times report did not name the suspected attackers or say whether any foreign government was believed to be responsible. No group has publicly claimed responsibility for the breach. The ODNI statement did not address who might be behind the intrusion or what information may have been taken. The agency focused on the fact that critical and classified systems were not disrupted.

The CIA declined to comment at the time of the report. The agency has not released any additional information about the breach since then. The story was reported by Daphne Psaledakis, Christian Martinez and Ismail Shakil. It was edited by Jasper Ward and Caitlin Webber.

The article was published with a timestamp of November 24, 2026, at 3:03 p.m. EST. The file photo of the CIA seal was taken on April 13, 2016, at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va. The breach is one of several recent cybersecurity incidents that have affected U.S. government agencies. Those incidents have included tech outages and data breaches at multiple departments.

The ODNI said there had been no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems. That statement suggested the impact was limited to unclassified information on a specific network. The CIA and ODNI have not said whether any operations were affected by the breach. The full review of the incident is likely ongoing.

The Times reported that information at other government agencies was also believed to have been exposed. That detail suggested the breach may have been broader than just the CIA and ODNI networks. The report did not identify which other agencies might have been affected. It also did not say what kind of unclassified information was exposed.

The incident adds to a recent upsurge in tech outages and cybersecurity incidents. Those events have affected government services and private sector operations. The breach at the U.S. Department of Agriculture was among the recent incidents reported. The USDA has not publicly commented on the specifics of its breach.