US charges three men over Iran-backed plot on RAF Fairford and Jewish sites

US prosecutors unsealed a superseding indictment charging three men with an Iran-supported terror plot that included a planned attack on RAF Fairford and nearly 20 attacks on Jewish communities in Europe and the US.

US authorities on Tuesday charged three men with being Iran-supported operatives who plotted nearly 20 attacks on Jewish communities in Europe and the United States and planned an assault on a British airbase used by the US Air Force.

The charges against Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, a dual Iranian-Iraqi national, Mohsen Mohajeri, an Iranian national, and Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, an Iraqi national, were outlined in a superseding indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court. Only al-Saadi is in custody. He was arrested in the spring and has been held without bail since. His lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the latest development.

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US Attorney Details Terror Plot

US Attorney Jamie McDonald in New York said al-Saadi continued to coordinate with his co-defendants in the days leading up to the attempted September terrorist plot at RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom, where US bombers and troops had been stationed. These defendants helped orchestrate a campaign of terror on behalf of terrorist organizations affiliated with Iran that targeted Jewish communities in Europe and the United States, and the British military base, RAF Fairford, housing American service members, McDonald said.

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McDonald added that the threat presented by Iran and Iran-backed terrorist groups to America and its allies is not hypothetical and is very real. Attorney General Todd Blanche said anyone who plans a terrorist plot on a military base housing American service members will be prosecuted by the US government.

The new indictment offers fresh insight into an episode that had been shrouded in mystery for more than a month after five men were detained after midnight on Sept. 27 on suspected explosives and terrorism offenses after three suspicious vans were spotted traveling toward the base in western England. A sixth suspect, a British-Iranian dual national, was arrested several days later. All the men were released on bail.

British Authorities Link Arrests to Tehran

British authorities linked the incident to Tehran, and though Iran denied involvement, the arrests prompted the US to withdraw its bombers that had been stationed at RAF Fairford. The bombers were redeployed to their home bases in the United States. RAF Fairford, located 160 kilometers west of London, has been used by American bombers during decades of conflicts in the Middle East.

According to the indictment, al-Saadi used coded language in communications with relatives from jail to direct that money be passed along to others who could carry out attacks. The indictment alleged the three men conspired together to use a network of contacts in the United Kingdom to commit terrorist attacks on behalf of an Iran-aligned terrorist network, which included the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Kataib Hizballah.

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Defendants Tied to Iran-Aligned Groups

In June, al-Saadi pleaded not guilty to charges that he plotted at least 18 attacks in Europe in retaliation for the US and Israel's war with Iran. He called himself a prisoner of war. Both Kataib Hizballah and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have been designated by the US government as foreign terrorist organizations. US prosecutors say al-Saadi was a Kataib Hizballah commander.