The Federal Communications Commission has approved SpaceX's Starmind constellation of up to 1 million orbital compute modules for AI data processing, with deployment deadlines running to 2038.

The Federal Communications Commission has authorized Elon Musk's SpaceX to deploy a constellation of up to 1 million satellites for data centers in space, the agency announced on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

SpaceX earlier this year sought permission to deploy up to 1 million orbital compute modules designed to process massive amounts of data for use on Earth. The FCC said it was approving the SpaceX Starmind constellation to help meet rapidly growing demand for artificial intelligence computing. Under the license, SpaceX must begin deployment no later than November 2033.

Also read FCC Authorizes SpaceX to Deploy 1 Million Starmind Satellites for Orbital Data Centers

FCC mandates SpaceX satellite deployment schedule

The company must deploy 10 per cent of the maximum number, or 100,000 satellites, no later than November 2035, and 50 per cent by November 2038, the FCC said. Approving the application will permit SpaceX to pioneer emergent technology that advances American leadership in space and artificial intelligence, the FCC added. Data centers are the physical backbone of artificial intelligence, requiring massive amounts of power.

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SpaceX told the FCC that by directly harnessing near-constant solar power with little operating or maintenance costs, these satellites will achieve transformative cost and energy efficiency while significantly reducing the environmental impact associated with terrestrial data centers. It was unclear whether SpaceX would actually put 1 million satellites in space, where only about 17,000 satellites exist currently. Satellite operators sometimes request approval for higher numbers of satellites than they intend to deploy to buy design flexibility.

SpaceX sought approval for 42,000 Starlink satellites before it began deployment of that system. The growing network currently has just over 11,000 satellites in space. SpaceX's request bets heavily on reduced costs of Starship, the company's next-generation reusable rocket under development, to help deploy the satellites. Starship lifted off for a test flight from Starbase, Texas, on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Amazon criticizes SpaceX orbital expansion plans

Amazon's Project Kuiper satellite unit and others have criticized the plan, suggesting SpaceX was unlikely to deploy all the satellites and that it could take centuries to do so. FCC Chair Brendan Carr rejected that criticism in March. Amazon should focus on getting Amazon's house in order with their own launches and their own satellite constellation, rather than worrying about other people that are actually out there launching satellites at the pace and cadence that SpaceX is, Carr said.

The FCC said it was also approving SpaceX's requests to back up its optical network by approving additional communications. The decision marks one of the largest satellite authorizations ever granted by the agency. The Starmind constellation would represent a dramatic expansion of orbital infrastructure, far exceeding the roughly 17,000 satellites currently operating around Earth. SpaceX has argued the system would deliver computing power in orbit while reducing pressure on ground-based data centers.

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Artificial intelligence workloads have driven enormous demand for electricity and cooling on Earth, prompting technology companies to explore space-based alternatives. SpaceX has positioned orbital compute modules as a way to tap near-constant solar energy in space. Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Nia Williams, Reuters