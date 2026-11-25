The FCC has approved SpaceX's Starmind constellation of up to 1 million satellites designed to process data in orbit using solar power. SpaceX must meet deployment milestones starting in 2033, despite criticism from Amazon's Kuiper.

The Federal Communications Commission has authorized Elon Musk's SpaceX to deploy a constellation of 1 million satellites for data centers in space, the agency announced on Wednesday.

The approval, reported by Reuters, clears the way for SpaceX to build what it calls the Starmind constellation, a network of orbital compute modules designed to process massive amounts of data for use on Earth. SpaceX earlier this year sought permission to deploy up to 1 million orbital compute modules to handle the rapidly growing demand for artificial intelligence computing.

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FCC Sets Strict Timeline for SpaceX Deployment

The FCC said approving the application would permit SpaceX to pioneer emergent technology that advances American leadership in space and artificial intelligence. Under the license, SpaceX must begin deployment no later than November 2033. It must deploy 10 percent of the maximum number, or 100,000 satellites, no later than November 2035, and 50 percent by November 2038, according to the FCC.

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SpaceX told the FCC that the satellites will achieve transformative cost and energy efficiency while significantly reducing the environmental impact associated with terrestrial data centers. The company said the satellites will directly harness near-constant solar power with little operating or maintenance costs. Data centers are the physical backbone of artificial intelligence, requiring massive amounts of power. It remains unclear whether SpaceX will actually put 1 million satellites in space, where only about 17,000 satellites currently exist.

Satellite operators sometimes request approval for higher numbers of satellites than they intend to deploy to buy design flexibility. SpaceX sought approval for 42,000 Starlink satellites before it began deployment of that system. The growing network currently has just over 11,000 satellites in space. SpaceX's request bets heavily on reduced costs of Starship, the company's next-generation reusable rocket under development, to help deploy the satellites.

On November 13, 2026, Starship lifted off for a test flight from Starbase, Texas, according to an Associated Press photo. Amazon's Kuiper satellite unit and others have criticized the plan, suggesting SpaceX was unlikely to deploy all the satellites and that it could take centuries to do so. FCC Chair Brendan Carr rejected that criticism in March.

Amazon Kuiper Faces FCC Rebuttal from Carr

"Amazon should focus on getting Amazon's house in order with their own launches and their own satellite constellation, rather than worrying about other people that are actually out there launching satellites at the pace and cadence that SpaceX is," Carr said. The FCC said it was also approving SpaceX's requests to back up its optical network by approving additional communications. The agency's approval marks a major step for SpaceX's ambitions to expand computing infrastructure beyond Earth.

The Starmind constellation represents a significant bet on space-based data processing. By placing compute modules in orbit, SpaceX aims to tap near-constant solar power and reduce the environmental footprint of ground-based data centers. The FCC license sets a clear timeline for deployment, with the first phase requiring 100,000 satellites by late 2035. Critics, including Amazon's Kuiper, have questioned the feasibility of deploying 1 million satellites.

They note that only about 17,000 satellites exist today and that it could take centuries to launch such a massive constellation. SpaceX has previously requested approval for more satellites than it ultimately deployed, as seen with its Starlink system. SpaceX's plan relies on the success of Starship, a reusable rocket that could dramatically lower launch costs. Starship conducted a test flight from Starbase, Texas, on November 13, 2026.

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The company hopes the rocket will enable rapid deployment of the Starmind satellites. The FCC's approval also includes additional communications to back up SpaceX's optical network. The agency said the license will help meet rapidly growing demand for AI computing. SpaceX has argued that orbital data centers can achieve cost and energy efficiency while reducing environmental impact compared to terrestrial facilities.

The decision comes as SpaceX continues to expand its Starlink internet constellation, which now has just over 11,000 satellites in orbit. The company originally sought approval for 42,000 Starlink satellites. The FCC's authorization of Starmind follows a broader trend of increasing satellite deployments for communications and computing. FCC Chair Brendan Carr has defended SpaceX against criticism from Amazon's Kuiper.

Satellite Tensions Rise Between Amazon and SpaceX

In March, he said Amazon should focus on its own launches and satellite constellation rather than worrying about SpaceX. Carr's comments highlight the competitive tensions in the satellite industry as companies race to deploy large constellations. The FCC license requires SpaceX to begin deployment by November 2033, deploy 100,000 satellites by November 2035, and deploy 500,000 satellites by November 2038. These milestones ensure the company makes progress toward the full 1 million satellite constellation.

The approval also permits SpaceX to pioneer emergent technology that advances American leadership in space and artificial intelligence, according to the FCC. SpaceX's Starmind constellation aims to process massive amounts of data in orbit for use on Earth. The company says the satellites will harness near-constant solar power with little operating or maintenance costs. This could transform the economics of data centers, which are currently power-intensive and environmentally costly.

The FCC's decision was reported by David Shepardson of Reuters, with editing by Nia Williams. The approval marks a significant regulatory milestone for SpaceX's space-based computing ambitions.