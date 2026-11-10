U.S. Attorney General Office Declines to Defend Immigration Detention Cases in Washington

Acting U.S. Attorney Charles Floyd announces the Western District of Washington will no longer defend unlawful detention cases due to resource constraints, leaving judges to rule without government opposition.

Acting U.S. Attorney Charles Floyd announced that the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington will no longer defend federal immigration detention cases. This decision follows a massive influx of petitions alleging unlawful detainment. The office cited severe staffing shortages as the primary reason for this policy shift.

Resource Constraints Drive Policy Change

Charles Floyd stated in a formal letter to U.S. District Judge David Estudillo that the volume of litigation has overwhelmed prosecutorial resources. The office claims that these habeas corpus cases require protracted legal battles. These battles involve numerous hearings, detailed briefings, and complex motions. The office argues that continuing to defend every case is no longer sustainable.

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The government will now decline to provide a legal defense on behalf of respondents in many of these matters. Floyd wrote that conserving resources is the primary motivation for this new approach. He noted that the backlog has severely impacted the ability to respond to these specific petitions. This situation has also prevented prosecutors from handling other unrelated civil litigation.

Shift in Legal Strategy and Stakeholder Positions

By withdrawing its defense, the U.S. Attorney's Office is effectively ceding control of the legal narrative. Judges will now rule on these cases without government opposition. This marks a significant departure from previous practices in the Western District of Washington. Federal judges have frequently ruled against the administration in these specific types of cases.

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The administration has expressed frustration with the volume of litigation filed by detainees. Tens of thousands of individuals have argued they are being held illegally by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Advocates and some judges have criticized these detentions as trampling on individual rights. The issue of bond hearings remains a central point of contention in these legal proceedings.

Impact on Judiciary and Detainee Rights

The change in strategy places a heavier burden on the judiciary to manage these cases. Judges must now evaluate the merits of claims without the counter-arguments from the government. This could potentially accelerate rulings that favor detainees seeking release. The decision affects the balance of power between executive enforcement agencies and the courts.

Legal experts note that this move may highlight systemic issues within the immigration detention system. The lack of government opposition could lead to more frequent rulings that challenge federal detention practices. It remains unclear how many specific cases will be affected by this new policy. The office did not specify a numerical threshold for the decline of defense.

Broader Context and Future Implications

This local decision reflects broader tensions in immigration enforcement across the United States. The Supreme Court is currently considering similar questions regarding bond hearings for immigrants. The justices will determine if individuals have a right to a hearing while challenging deportation. Many appeals courts have already found detention without bond to violate federal law.

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The conflict between lower court rulings and federal policy continues to evolve. Judges in Washington have advocated for prohibiting courts from denying bond to detainees. This specific question is now under review by the highest court in the land. The outcome could set a precedent for detention practices nationwide. The Western District of Washington is now at the forefront of this legal shift.

Observers anticipate that the withdrawal of government defense will lead to more transparent judicial reviews. Detainees and their legal representatives may find more success in these proceedings. The U.S. Attorney's Office maintains that this is a necessary measure for operational efficiency. The long-term implications for immigration law remain to be seen in future rulings.