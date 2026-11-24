The U.S. Army plans to detonate its entire stockpile of roughly five tons of degraded lead azide stored in 68 barrels at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown on Wednesday morning despite public concern and a legal challenge.

The U.S. Army plans to detonate the nation's entire stockpile of lead azide around 9 a.m. local time Wednesday at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, saying that waiting any longer could cause the dangerously degrading bomb-making chemicals to explode on their own at any time.

The controlled detonation involves roughly five tons of degraded lead azide inside 68 barrels stored in magazines and earth-covered concrete storage containers at the plant. It has set off concerns about potential health and environmental effects and frustration over a lack of information. Inaction is no longer an option, said Maj. Gen.

Also read Federal Court Allows Iowa Army Ammunition Plant Detonation

Eric Shirley, the Army's leader of the operation. We don't believe that the public should be in a panic, said Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle. Our goal is to keep as much of it as we can here on our Iowa Army Ammunition plant to prevent it from traveling.

Wind Direction and Evacuation Plans for Burlington

Officials overseeing the detonation plan say the wind on Wednesday is expected to blow southwest and away from nearby Burlington, a city of just under 25,000 people that sits along the Mississippi River. The Army released new maps Tuesday showing the likely trajectory of the plume traveling southwest toward Missouri. An imminent threat alert sent to cellphones Tuesday morning said that some people within 5 miles (8 kilometres) southwest of the ammunition plant may be evacuated.

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Others farther out were told to remain indoors with their windows closed to avoid airborne lead dust, noise and vibration, including those up to 20 miles (32 kilometres) away. The U.S. Department of Agriculture projected that 350 farms could be impacted based on the expected path of the plume and said it would make sure that no heavy metals or lead enter the food chain. Farmers were encouraged to move their animals indoors and protect hay bales and water tanks.

Officials acknowledge that lead is toxic and have recommended that people stay indoors when the detonation happens and clean off outdoor surfaces with water afterward to limit exposure to any lead particles. Officials said the greatest risk of lead exposure was to children and pregnant women. A team from the University of Iowa was deploying air monitors, collecting soil samples and positioning to measure the extent of any contamination, said David C. Missouri Gov.

Health Monitoring and Community Preparations in Iowa

Mike Kehoe said state agencies are working to establish additional monitoring of air and water quality, public health and agriculture. Iowa residents who could be in the path of the plume sealed off their homes and prepared to stay home from work. Boxes of painters tape and masks were scattered outside government buildings for those wanting to protect their homes and themselves. Shops and businesses planned to close after the Army announced the detonation would occur the day before Thanksgiving.

It concerns me, said 62-year-old Chris Fullenkamp who has lived his whole life near the plant, but not overly. There's a lot on edge, but I think they're just jumping to conclusions or they want to get worked up about something, added Fullenkamp, whose house is 15 miles (24 kilometres) from the detonation site but still in the plume's likely path.

Randy Welding, the city administrator in West Point, which is about 15 miles (24 kilometres) away, said many businesses were closing Wednesday. He plans on being the only person in City Hall to monitor developments. We just don't want people out, he said. Other than that, we're just going to wait and see what happens.

He said most people aren't too worried, but we've never been through it before. Brett Moravec, a truck driver who lives about a half-mile from the plant, said the timing could have been better given it's happening the day before Thanksgiving. But he said the stockpile needs to be dealt with now. Delaying is just going to endanger more people, he said.

Army Delays Detonation for Safety and Weather Conditions

The government knows what it's doing. I know a lot of people don't think so. The Army rescheduled the detonation in southeastern Iowa to Wednesday because of more favorable wind conditions and to allow more time for extra safety measures, according to the court filing by the government. Experts have advised that the stockpile will become more volatile as temperatures cool in the coming days.

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The detonation was initially planned for last Friday. The Army said they need to blow up the stockpile to prevent a possible chain-reaction explosion, which would be more dangerous. The Army has set up additional blast barriers around the bunkers where the lead azide will be detonated, and to apply ballistic gels and foams to absorb the lead dust. It also plans to douse the materials with thousands of gallons of water.

We've taken every viable solution and considered it, Telle said. In every instance, the answer is controlled detonation is safest. The Army got final approval to carry out the detonation in a ruling Monday that said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adequately incorporated safeguards to minimize the dispersal of dust. Environmental groups had sued to stop the detonation.

Court Ruling and Presidential Approval for Blast

The judges said the Army has evaluated a full range of alternatives, including using other chemicals to neutralize the lead azide and thermal treatment but determined detonation was safest. The court pointed to barriers put up around the area where the barrels are stored along with weather restrictions. In an unusual twist, President Donald Trump, commander in chief of the U.S. Army, said on social media earlier in the day that in addition to the court's go-ahead, he wanted Gov.

-elect Rob Sand to approve the detonation. Sand, a Democrat who doesn't take office until January, has said the decision is fully up to the Trump administration. The Army has changed the detonation date three times following an outpouring of public concern. Environmentalists sued last week to stop the detonation at the site near Middletown, not far from the Mississippi River about 90 miles (140 kilometres) south of Cedar Rapids.

The court temporarily halted the permit, prompting the U.S. Army to argue it didn't need authorization after all, given that it was an emergency. An attorney for the environmentalists emphasized that their legal challenge centers on the validity of the EPA permit, not the U.S. Army's decision to move forward with the detonation under the emergency provision. Earthjustice managing attorney Rachel Rintelmann said the lawsuit has alerted the public to the threat. Current Gov.

Kim Reynolds activated the state emergency management office on Friday. The state also created a dedicated website for information about the operation. Reynolds said in a statement Tuesday that after speaking with military leaders, including U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, she supports the planned detonation. I trust the Army will do everything in its power to protect the people who could be affected, Reynolds said.

Middletown Mayor Rodney Johnson said the detonation must take place so we can move on with our lives. Improper storage and disposal is where things go wrong, he said on social media. Protesters gathered outside the Armed Forces Reserve Center at Middletown, Iowa, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, as they called for a halt to the planned detonations of 68 barrels of lead azide stored in magazines and earth-covered concrete storage containers at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.