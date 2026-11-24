The U.S. Army will detonate five tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on Wednesday morning after a federal appeals court approved an emergency permit, citing cooling weather that makes the chemicals dangerously unstable.

The U.S. Army plans to detonate its entire stockpile of lead azide in Iowa on Wednesday morning, warning that the dangerously degrading bomb-making chemicals could explode at any time because of cooling weather.

Inaction is no longer an option, said Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, the U.S. Army's leader of the operation. Officials sought to assure residents Tuesday that they have taken steps to put barriers around the blast zone and limit the plume from the detonation.

Also read U.S. army to detonate unstable, lead-rich explosives, worrying people in Iowa

We don't believe that the public should be in a panic, said U.S. Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle. The controlled detonation of five tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown has set off concerns about potential health and environmental effects and frustration over a lack of information. The controlled detonation of 68 barrels is planned for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Army Reschedules Detonation For Wednesday

The U.S. Army rescheduled the detonation in southeastern Iowa to Wednesday because of more favorable wind conditions and to allow more time for extra safety measures to be put in place, according to a court filing by the government. The controlled detonation was initially planned for last Friday. The U.S. Army said it needs to blow up the stockpile to prevent a possible chain-reaction explosion, which would be more dangerous.

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In a legal filing late Monday, the U.S. Justice Department said the wind on Wednesday is expected to be east to west or southwest, away from high population areas and large bodies of water. The forecast is for winds of five to 10 mph (eight to 16 km/h) as the day starts cloudy and later turns mostly sunny, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

An emergency notification sent to cellphones of people in the area Tuesday morning said the detonation was planned for 9 a.m. Wednesday and some people within five miles (eight kilometres) southwest of the plant may be evacuated. The imminent threat alert, which listed FEMA as the contact agency, told those up to 20 miles (32 kilometres) away to remain indoors with windows closed to avoid airborne lead dust, noise and vibration.

The new date will give the U.S. Army extra time to set up additional blast barriers around the bunkers where the lead azide will be detonated, and to apply ballistic gels and foams designed to reduce particulate matter, according to a document filed in the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The U.S. Army also will douse the materials with thousands of gallons of water during the detonation to help absorb the explosion and reduce lead dust, the filing said.

Trump Demands State Approval For Blast

This is a consensus decision, acting U.S. Army Secretary Adam Telle posted on social media Monday night. Every expert agency agrees, and both Iowa's current and incoming Governors say the call belongs to the experts. The U.S. Army won approval for the detonation from the federal appeals court in a saga that has sowed confusion and included an unusual twist from U.S. President Donald Trump.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court said Monday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adequately incorporated safeguards in an emergency permit to minimize the dispersal of dust. Those conditions address the concerns of environmental groups that sued to stop the detonation, the court said. The court pointed to barriers put up around the area where the barrels are stored along with weather restrictions. It also noted requirements for advance public notification, updated air modeling and environmental monitoring and sampling.

The judges said the record also reflected that the U.S. Army evaluated a full range of alternatives, including using other chemicals to neutralize the lead azide and thermal treatment. In an unusual twist, Trump, commander in chief of the U.S. Army, said on social media earlier in the day that in addition to the court's go-ahead, he wanted Gov. -elect Rob Sand to approve the detonation.

Sand, a Democrat who does not take office until January, has said the decision is fully up to the Trump administration. Environmentalists sued last week to stop the detonation at the site near Middletown, not far from the Mississippi River about 90 miles (140 kilometres) south of Cedar Rapids. The court temporarily halted the permit, prompting the U.S. Army to argue it did not need authorization after all, given that it was an emergency.

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An attorney for the environmentalists emphasized that their legal challenge centers on the validity of the EPA permit, not the U.S. Army's decision to move forward with the detonation under the emergency provision. Earthjustice managing attorney Rachel Rintelmann said the lawsuit has alerted the public to the threat. Current Gov. Kim Reynolds activated the state emergency management office on Friday.

Governor Supports Planned Explosive Action

The state also created a dedicated website for information about the operation. Reynolds said in a statement Tuesday that after speaking with military leaders, including U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, she supports the planned detonation. I believe, based on the information I have been given, that the danger is immediate, and I trust the Army will do everything in its power to protect the people who could be affected, Reynolds said.

Some residents near Middletown have been sealing their windows and doors as a precaution to keep out any lead dust. Others farther away have raised concerns on social media about the possible paths the plume could take depending on the wind. Officials acknowledge that lead is toxic and have recommended that people stay indoors during the detonation and clean off outdoor surfaces with water afterward to limit exposure.

Middletown Mayor Rodney Johnson said the detonation must take place so we can move on with our lives. Improper storage and disposal is where things go wrong, he said on social media. Leaders of states bordering Iowa also expressed concern. Neighboring States Monitor Air Quality Missouri Gov.

Army Explains Increased Instability Risk

Mike Kehoe said state agencies are working to establish additional monitoring of air and water quality, public health and agriculture resources. In court filings over the weekend, U.S. Army Col. Aaron Teller, a munitions emergency response specialist, explained that less liquid inside the barrels means the seals have degraded and the lead azide has become more unstable, increasing the risk of an accidental chain-reaction explosion. The Army says the controlled detonation is the safest option to eliminate that threat.

Protesters gathered outside the Armed Forces Reserve Center at Middletown, Iowa, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, as they called for a halt to the planned detonations of 68 barrels of lead azide stored in magazines and earth-covered concrete storage containers at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. The appeals court judges said the record showed the Army evaluated a full range of alternatives, including using other chemicals to neutralize the lead azide and thermal treatment.

The court concluded that the EPA's conditions address the concerns raised by environmental groups that sued to stop the detonation, and the Army can proceed under the emergency permit.