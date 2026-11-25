The U.S. Army intentionally destroyed its entire stockpile of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown on Wednesday, citing the risk of spontaneous detonation. The controlled blast raised concerns about lead dust exposure, though officials said barriers and favorable winds limited the plume.

MIDDLETOWN, Iowa -- The U.S. Army intentionally blew up the nation's entire stockpile of lead azide at an ammunition plant in southeastern Iowa on Wednesday.

Iowa residents react to detonation fears

Officials said the five tons of degraded bomb-making materials were at risk of exploding uncontrollably as temperatures cooled. The controlled detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown set off concerns about potential health and environmental impacts from lead dust. Residents also expressed frustration over a lack of information. Video footage from several miles away showed two white plumes rolling over the detonation site before the clouds quickly dissipated.

Also read U.S. Army to Detonate Five Tons of Lead Azide at Iowa Plant on Wednesday

Journalists reported hearing a loud boom at the same time, around 9 a.m. Despite warnings to stay inside, some residents pulled to the side of a road to watch the blast upwind from the plant. Schools that were not already closed for the Thanksgiving holiday cancelled classes. A gas station near the detonation site posted a note on the front door saying it would reopen once it was safe. Some residents sealed their windows and doors as a precaution.

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The blast originally was planned for last Friday. The Army changed the detonation date three times amid public backlash and to allow more time for safety measures and favorable wind, according to court documents. The weather forecast around the time of the blast called for a gentle breeze to the southwest and temperatures around the freezing mark. One of the concerns has been that the stockpile would become volatile as temperatures drop.

Army officials emphasize safety measures

Inaction is no longer an option, said Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, the Army's leader of the operation. Government officials encouraged residents within eight kilometers of the site to evacuate to avoid lead dust in the air.

They also assured them that barriers around the blast zone should limit much of the plume from the detonation. Officials overseeing the detonation said the wind on Wednesday was expected to carry the plume southwest toward Missouri and away from nearby Burlington. Burlington is a city of just under 25,000 people that sits along the Mississippi River. But hundreds of homes and farms still could be in the path of a toxic dust cloud laced with lead.

Lead is a metal that is not safe at any level and is especially dangerous to children and pregnant women. Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle said the public should not panic. The Army set up additional blast barriers around the bunkers where the 68 barrels of lead azide were detonated. The materials were surrounded by concrete and sand barriers two stories high.

Methods used to contain toxic lead dust

Ballistic gels and foams were intended to absorb the lead dust. The Army planned to douse the materials with more than 100,000 gallons of water to tamp down the plume. A video of the site released by the Army showed the bunker encased by an earth berm and sand-filled blocks.

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The country's stockpile of lead azide was brought to the Iowa location from bases around the country in 2009, according to Robert Cekada, director of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The chemicals are used in munitions production and were stored in barrels in case the military needed to use them again. During an inspection in March, staff at the ammunition plant found the lead azide had partially crystallized.

This made it sensitive to friction and cold temperatures and created the risk of spontaneous detonation. The Army assembled experts to formulate a plan. They found that alternative solutions like thermal treatment and neutralizing the drums' contents were not as safe as a controlled detonation. Environmental groups filed a lawsuit to halt the plan, but a court ruling on Monday put the detonation back on track.

Court upholds controlled detonation plan

A federal appeals court found the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adequately incorporated safeguards to minimize the dispersal of lead dust. Residents expressed a mix of concern and resignation. Some said the timing could be better, given that it happened the day before Thanksgiving, but acknowledged it needed to be dealt with now. Others worried about the impact on water, farms, animals and their own homes.

I don't think lead danger goes away any time soon, said Lucy Giehl, who lives nearby in West Burlington. It seems someone might have thought about all of this a little sooner before it came to this.