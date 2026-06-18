The U.S. and Iran have signed a deal to end the war, with the U.S. Navy lifting a blockade and allowing ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The agreement calls for a permanent end to hostilities and starts a 60-day negotiating clock to reach a final deal on the future of Iran's nuclear program.

U.S. and Iran sign deal to end the war as U.S. Vice President JD Vance announced that the U.S. Navy has allowed more than a dozen ships through to Iranian ports, lifting a blockade as part of an agreement to end the war.

The agreement calls for a permanent end to hostilities and starts a 60-day negotiating clock to reach a final deal on the future of Iran's nuclear program. The U.S. and Iran have agreed to end the war, with the U.S. Navy lifting a blockade and allowing ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The agreement also states that Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium must be diluted under international supervision and that Iran shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons. However, the agreement appears to offer Iran several benefits up front while extracting little in return, and President Trump has left the door open to resume attacks if Iran does not 'behave'.

The U.S. and Iran have signed a deal to end the war, with the U.S. Navy lifting a blockade and allowing ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The agreement calls for a permanent end to hostilities and starts a 60-day negotiating clock to reach a final deal on the future of Iran's nuclear program.

The U.S. and Iran have agreed to end the war, with the U.S. Navy lifting a blockade and allowing ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The agreement also states that Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium must be diluted under international supervision and that Iran shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons.

However, the agreement appears to offer Iran several benefits up front while extracting little in return, and President Trump has left the door open to resume attacks if Iran does not 'behave'. U.S. Vice President JD Vance said that more oil is now flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, with more than 12.5 million barrels going through the shipping channel on Wednesday night.

He also downplayed criticism that the agreement tilts in favor of Iran, saying that it is an immediate benefit of the deal as he downplayed criticism that the agreement tilts in favor of Iran. Vance also warned U.S. critics in Israel against 'attacking the only powerful ally' it has left, and lashed out at members of the Israeli government, warning them that 'Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time'.

Vance said that he plans to travel to Switzerland for talks on the Iran deal but he doesn't know when that will happen. He had been expected to lead talks on implementing the agreement with Iran aimed at diluting its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and restarting oil traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. On Tuesday, two oil tankers left Iran and crossed the U.S. military blockade without being stopped.

A merchant shipping tracking website said the ships were carrying a combined total of 3.8 million barrels of Iranian crude oil. Meanwhile, Iranian state media said that shipping has 'normalized' at Iran's southern ports but added that the Strait of Hormuz remains supervised and under the control of the Iranian military and transiting through the vital waterway still requires co-ordination.

Major shipowners have begun moving vessels through the Strait of Hormuz since the agreement was signed, according to maritime data company Lloyd's List Intelligence - though they did not give data on how many ships have passed through the strait as of Thursday. In a media briefing, Richard Meade, editor in chief of Lloyd's List, said for the first time in 110 days, ships owned by major companies are transiting the strait after effectively being marooned there since February.

Tankers controlled by major ship owners Grimaldi Group, Cosco, Knutsen and NYK have passed through the strait. And two Iran-flagged, National Iranian Tanker Company-owned, sanctioned crude oil tankers have entered the strait, according to Lloyd's List. Phillip Belcher, marine director of Intertanko, a trade group for global independent tanker owners, said the main central route of the Strait of Hormuz is still closed and has an estimated 80 mines that need to be cleared.

But ships have been passing through the smaller Northern route, which goes through Iranian waters, and the Southern route, which goes through Omani waters. The agreement calls for a permanent end to hostilities and starts a 60-day negotiating clock to reach a final deal on the future of Iran's nuclear program, though Trump left the door open to resume attacks. It appears to offer Iran several benefits up front while extracting little in return.

It states that Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which is believed to be buried under rubble, must at minimum be diluted under international supervision. It also states that Iran shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons - a commitment it has made previously. But beyond stating that the U.S. and Iran will negotiate over Iran's nuclear program, other commitments still need to be worked out





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U.S. And Iran Deal To End The War Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Program Iran's Stockpile Of Highly Enriched Uranium

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