U.S. and Iran Reach Tentative Deal to Reopen Strait of Hormuz and Ease Sanctions

A summary of the provisional agreement between the United States and Iran, detailing the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief for Iran's oil exports, and Iran's commitment to dilute enriched uranium, with plans for a formal ceremony and future negotiations.

The proposed agreement between the United States and Iran marks a significant, albeit tentative, step toward de-escalation after a period of heightened tensions that impacted global energy markets.

The deal, which has been signed by both sides, is set to take immediate effect according to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who acted as a mediator alongside Qatar. A formal signing ceremony is still planned for Friday in Switzerland. Key provisions include the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments, and the lifting of certain U.S. sanctions that will allow Iran to resume selling oil freely.

In return, Iran has agreed to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and has committed not to develop nuclear weapons. The agreement also includes language affirming Lebanon's territorial integrity, indirectly addressing Israel's conflict with Hezbollah. While the draft text suggests a 60-day period for further nuclear negotiations, major questions remain regarding the permanence of sanctions relief and the long-term enforcement of Iran's nuclear limits.

The United States has also secured free passage through the strait for two months, though the possibility of future fees was not ruled out. The agreement essentially aims to restore a pre-war status quo, ending direct hostilities and restarting diplomatic talks, while providing immediate economic benefits to Iran.

However, President Donald Trump has characterized the document as a memorandum of understanding and has signaled that the U.S. could resume military action if he is unsatisfied with its implementation, underscoring the fragile nature of this diplomatic breakthrough





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