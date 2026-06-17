U.S. and Iran Reach Interim Deal on Nuclear, Strait Access, and Lebanon Ceasefire

A tentative memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran includes provisions for Iran to dilute enriched uranium, a temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a call for an end to hostilities in Lebanon, in exchange for the waiver of some sanctions.

The United States and Iran are poised to sign a memorandum of understanding that represents a significant, albeit interim, shift in their long-standing adversarial relationship.

According to U.S. officials who shared the draft language with journalists on condition of anonymity, the agreement to be signed on Friday includes several key provisions. Tehran is required to at minimum dilute its enriched uranium on site, a step addressing nuclear proliferation concerns. In return, the U.S. will waive, but not permanently eliminate, a range of sanctions against Iran.

The deal also opens the Strait of Hormuz for toll-free passage for a period of 60 days, a critical corridor for global oil and gas shipments that had been effectively closed, creating a historic energy crisis. Furthermore, the draft includes language affirming the "territorial integrity" of Lebanon, demanding an immediate cessation of military operations there, which implicitly challenges Israel's ongoing invasion against the Hezbollah militia.

The potential signing by Presidents Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian would be a major diplomatic event, mending ties severed since the 1979 U.S. Embassy hostage crisis. However, President Trump himself cast some uncertainty on the ceremony's certainty, remarking on the unpredictability of deals. The interim nature of the agreement halts the recent U.S.-Iran conflict before the stated U.S. war aim of preventing a nuclear weapon was fully secured, instead opening a two-month window for further nuclear negotiations.

The concessions appear substantial, including allowing Iran to freely sell its oil and holding out the possibility of eventually lifting all sanctions, terms that go beyond the 2015 nuclear deal from which Trump previously withdrew. This pivot is expected to draw intense opposition in Washington and marks a major setback for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has faced domestic criticism and whose war aims in Lebanon are directly contradicted by the agreement's call for a halt to fighting, though the draft does not explicitly require Israeli withdrawal.

The delicate Lebanon component highlights the complex interplay of regional powers, as Iran backs Hezbollah while the U.S. attempts to broker a de-escalation that respects Lebanese sovereignty. With the White House not yet publishing the full terms, the final details and enforcement mechanisms remain points of curiosity and potential future contention





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U.S.-Iran Deal Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Agreement Lebanon Ceasefire Sanctions Waiver

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