U.S. and Iran Hold Historic Talks in Pakistan Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

High-level negotiations between the U.S. and Iran take place in Pakistan, focusing on a ceasefire amid the ongoing war. The talks address key issues including the Strait of Hormuz, compensation, and the role of regional allies. Discussions are challenging with both sides having 'red lines' and deep distrust.

Islamabad The United States and Iran concluded a third round of historic, face-to-face negotiations before dawn Sunday in Pakistan , just days after a fragile, two-week ceasefire was announced. The talks, entering their seventh week, aimed to address the war that has resulted in thousands of fatalities and significantly impacted global markets.

According to two Pakistani officials, discussions between the heads of the delegations are scheduled to resume following a brief break. Technical personnel from both sides are still engaged in meetings, the officials added, requesting anonymity due to lack of authorization to brief the press.<\/p>

Meanwhile, the U.S. military reported that two destroyers had passed through the Iran-controlled Strait of Hormuz ahead of planned mine-clearing operations, a first since the war's commencement. However, Iranian state media contested this, with the joint military command denying the U.S. assertion. Former President Trump, as talks continued, described the negotiations as “very deep.” Iranian state TV highlighted what it termed “serious” differences between the two sides.<\/p>

The U.S. delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, and the Iranian delegation, headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, held discussions on how to solidify the ceasefire, which faces challenges from deep-seated disagreements and Israel's ongoing attacks on the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, where the death toll has exceeded 2,000 according to the health ministry. Since the Iranian Revolution in 1979, the most direct form of U.S. contact had been in 2013 when President Barack Obama called newly elected President Hassan Rouhani to discuss Iran’s nuclear program. Obama's secretary of state, John Kerry, and counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif later met during negotiations toward the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a process that lasted well over a year.<\/p>

The current talks feature Vance, a reluctant supporter of the war with limited diplomatic experience, who cautioned Iran against “trying to play us,” and Qalibaf, a former commander in Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard, who has issued some of Iran's most forceful statements since the onset of the conflict. Iran's state-run news agency reported that the three-party talks commenced following the fulfillment of Iranian preconditions, including a reduction in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon. The Iranian delegation informed state television that it had presented “red lines” to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which included compensation for damage caused by U.S.-Israeli strikes that initiated the war on February 28, and the release of Iran’s frozen assets.<\/p>

The war has claimed the lives of at least 3,000 people in Iran, 2,020 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel, and over a dozen in Gulf Arab states, while also inflicting lasting damage on infrastructure across several Middle Eastern countries. Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz has largely isolated the Persian Gulf and its oil and gas exports from the global economy, leading to a surge in energy prices. Reflecting the high stakes involved, officials from the region indicated that Chinese, Egyptian, Saudi, and Qatari officials were present in Islamabad to indirectly facilitate the talks. The officials, speaking under the condition of anonymity, were to discuss the sensitive matter.<\/p>

In Tehran, residents expressed skepticism yet maintained a sense of hope after weeks of airstrikes that devastated their country of approximately 93 million people. Amir Razzai Far, 62, stated that “Peace alone is not enough for our country because we’ve been hit very hard, there have been huge costs.” In his strongest words yet, Pope Leo XIV denounced the “delusion of omnipotence” driving the war. Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz has proven to be a major strategic advantage in the war. Approximately one-fifth of the world’s traded oil typically passed through the strait on over 100 ships daily. However, only 12 ships have been recorded transiting the strait since the ceasefire was declared.<\/p>

On Saturday, the former President said on social media that the U.S. had begun “clearing out” the strait. U.S. Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper later added “Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon.” The U.S. statement regarding the destroyers indicated that “Additional U.S. forces, including underwater drones, will join the clearance effort in the coming days.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran was entering negotiations with “deep distrust” following previous attacks on Iran during prior talks. Araghchi, part of Iran’s delegation in Pakistan, emphasized that his country was prepared to retaliate if it were to be attacked again.<\/p>

Iran’s 10-point proposal, presented before the talks, called for a guaranteed end to the war and sought control over the Strait of Hormuz. It included ending fighting against Iran’s “regional allies,” explicitly requesting an end to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah. The United States’ 15-point proposal includes restricting Iran’s nuclear program and reopening the strait.<\/p>





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