U.S. and Iran exchange strikes, tensions rise in Mideast

The U.S. military said Wednesday it began another round of strikes against Iran, threatening to derail efforts to end the war after President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would 'pay the price' for stalled negotiations. The attacks came hours after Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, all of which host U.S. troops, came under Iranian fire. It was the third time this week that back-and-forth strikes have tested a two-month ceasefire. The U.S. has urged Iran to sign a deal to end the war and suggested earlier this week that an agreement could be reached in a matter of days. Iranian media reported that explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, and Minab in the south of the country. Both countries seem to be looking for a way to end the conflict, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears intent on pursuing goals that make compromise harder. The international benchmark for crude oil traded above $93 a barrel on Wednesday, up more than 25% since the start of the war. The U.S. military has since last month undertaken a 'secret mission' to sneak oil shipments past Iran's forces in the Strait of Hormuz. The military's role was not immediately clear. The U.S. military said an American aircraft fired 'precision munitions' into the engine room of the Palau-flagged vessel M/T Settebello as it attempted to breach the naval blockade with a shipment of Iranian oil. The U.S. military said strikes earlier Wednesday targeted 'air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites.' Iran said U.S. strikes hit two water reservoirs in the southern city of Sirik, temporarily cutting off water to thousands of people. Efforts to mediate a deal continued, with a delegation from Qatar arriving in Tehran for talks on Wednesday. The exchanges of fire came a day after a U.S. Army attack helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. military said Wednesday it began another round of strikes against Iran , threatening to derail efforts to end the war after President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would 'pay the price' for stalled negotiations.

The attacks came hours after Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, all of which host U.S. troops, came under Iranian fire. It was the third time this week that back-and-forth strikes have tested a two-month ceasefire. The U.S. has urged Iran to sign a deal to end the war and suggested earlier this week that an agreement could be reached in a matter of days.

Iranian media reported that explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, and Minab in the south of the country. Both countries seem to be looking for a way to end the conflict, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears intent on pursuing goals that make compromise harder. The international benchmark for crude oil traded above $93 a barrel on Wednesday, up more than 25% since the start of the war.

The U.S. military has since last month undertaken a 'secret mission' to sneak oil shipments past Iran's forces in the Strait of Hormuz. The military's role was not immediately clear. The U.S. military said an American aircraft fired 'precision munitions' into the engine room of the Palau-flagged vessel M/T Settebello as it attempted to breach the naval blockade with a shipment of Iranian oil.

The U.S. military said strikes earlier Wednesday targeted 'air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites.

' Iran said U.S. strikes hit two water reservoirs in the southern city of Sirik, temporarily cutting off water to thousands of people. Efforts to mediate a deal continued, with a delegation from Qatar arriving in Tehran for talks on Wednesday. The exchanges of fire came a day after a U.S. Army attack helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz





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