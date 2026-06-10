U.S. and Iran Escalate Tensions with Strikes, Trump Warns of 'Paying the Price'

The U.S. military has begun another round of strikes against Iran after President Donald Trump said more were coming. The escalating attacks threaten to derail efforts to end the war, with Trump warning that Tehran would 'pay the price' for stalled negotiations. U.S. Central Command said the military is striking 'multiple targets in Iran' in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression.

The U.S. military said Wednesday it has begun another round of strikes against Iran after President Donald Trump said more were coming. The escalating attacks threatened to derail efforts to end the war, with Trump warning that Tehran would 'pay the price' for stalled negotiations.

U.S. Central Command said in a social media post that the military is striking 'multiple targets in Iran' in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression. The second day of American strikes came hours after Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan - all of which host U.S. troops - came under Iranian fire. It was the third time this week that back-and-forth strikes have tested a two-month ceasefire.

They also came a day after the U.S. struck Iran following the crash of an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz that Trump blamed on the Islamic Republic. Trump urged Iran to sign a deal to end the war. Earlier Wednesday, the U.S. military said it had fired on an oil tanker attempting to transport oil from Iran in violation of its blockade on Iranian ports. Iran has proved resilient despite weeks of heavy bombing.

It is betting that its ability to effectively close the Strait of Hormuz - a crucial passageway for oil and natural gas - gives it a strong bargaining chip. Iran's United Nations envoy said the U.S. should refrain from threats of force if it wants a deal. Both countries seem to be looking for a way to end the conflict - if they can manage to sell it as a win at home.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears intent on pursuing goals that make compromise harder: the collapse of Iran's theocratic government, the elimination of its nuclear program, and the destruction of the Iranian-allied Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon. On Monday, Iran and Israel targeted each other. Since the U.S. and Israel started the war with Feb. 28 attacks on Iran, the conflict has shaken the global economy, driven up energy prices worldwide, and made food and other basics more expensive.

The international benchmark for crude oil traded above $93 a barrel on Wednesday, up more than 25% since the start of the war. Trump said Wednesday the U.S. military has since last month undertaken a 'secret mission' to sneak oil shipments past Iran's forces in the Strait of Hormuz. He said ships were slipping through at night, aided by the destruction of Iranian radar equipment.

Trump said as a result more than 100 million barrels of oil have evaded Iran's chokehold on the strait. There was no immediate confirmation of that figure, which roughly equals five days of oil shipments through the waterway before the war began. The military's role was not immediately clear. Capt.

Tim Hawkins, a Central Command spokesman, said U.S. forces 'communicate and coordinate' with commercial ships in the area, but gave no details on military support being offered. US and Iranian strikes shake the Mideast. The U.S. military said Wednesday an American aircraft fired 'precision munitions' into the engine room of the Palau-flagged vessel M/T Settebello as it attempted to breach the naval blockade with a shipment of Iranian oil.

It was the eighth merchant vessel disabled by U.S. forces in waters off Iran. India's foreign ministry said three Indian sailors were missing after the Settebello was struck, while 21 others were rescued. Its statement did not mention the U.S. military or the blockade. Hawkins of U.S. Central Command said American forces warned the crew before firing on the ship.

The U.S. military said strikes earlier Wednesday targeted 'air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites.

' Iran said U.S. strikes hit two water reservoirs in the southern city of Sirik, temporarily cutting off water to thousands of people. U.S. Central Command had no immediate comment. Tehran later claimed attacks in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. Jordan said it shot down five incoming missiles, which Iran said targeted an air base hosting American military aircraft.

Bahrain and Kuwait said they intercepted incoming fire. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the American attacks as a violation of Iranian sovereignty. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said in televised comments that, following the new attacks, Iran would review its stance on negotiations to end the war. Efforts to mediate a deal continued. Following consultations with the U.S





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Iran U.S. Strikes Tensions Trump War Negotiations Strait Of Hormuz Oil Tanker Iranian Oil Bargaining Chip Collapse Of Government Eliminate Nuclear Program Destruction Of Hezbollah Israel Global Economy Energy Prices Food And Basics International Benchmark For Crude Oil Secret Mission Sneaking Oil Shipments Precision Munitions Naval Blockade Iranian Sovereignty Negotiations To End The War

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