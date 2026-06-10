U.S. and Iran Escalate Tensions with Strikes, Trump Warns of Consequences

The U.S. military has begun another round of strikes against Iran after President Donald Trump said more were coming. The escalating attacks threaten to derail efforts to end the war, with Trump warning that Tehran would 'pay the price' for stalled negotiations. The strikes come a day after the U.S. struck Iran following the crash of an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. Trump urged Iran to sign a deal to end the war. The conflict has shaken the global economy, driven up energy prices worldwide, and made food and other basics more expensive. The international benchmark for crude oil traded above $93 a barrel on Wednesday, up more than 25% since the start of the war.

The U.S. military said Wednesday it has begun another round of strikes against Iran after President Donald Trump said more were coming. The escalating attacks threatened to derail efforts to end the war, with Trump warning that Tehran would 'pay the price' for stalled negotiations.

The strikes come a day after the U.S. struck Iran following the crash of an Army helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz that Trump blamed on the Islamic Republic. Trump urged Iran to sign a deal to end the war. Earlier Wednesday, the U.S. military said it had fired on an oil tanker attempting to transport oil from Iran in violation of its blockade on Iranian ports. Iran has proved resilient despite weeks of heavy bombing.

It is betting that its ability to effectively close the Strait of Hormuz gives it a strong bargaining chip. Iran's United Nations envoy said the U.S. should refrain from threats of force if it wants a deal. Both countries seem to be looking for a way to end the conflict, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears intent on pursuing goals that make compromise harder.

The conflict has shaken the global economy, driven up energy prices worldwide, and made food and other basics more expensive. The international benchmark for crude oil traded above $93 a barrel on Wednesday, up more than 25% since the start of the war. The U.S. military said it has since last month undertaken a 'secret mission' to sneak oil shipments past Iran's forces in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said as a result more than 100 million barrels of oil have evaded Iran's chokehold on the strait. There were no immediate confirmations of that figure, which roughly equals five days of oil shipments through the waterway before the war began. The military's role was not immediately clear. US and Iranian strikes shake the Mideast.

The U.S. military said an American aircraft fired 'precision munitions' into the engine room of the Palau-flagged vessel M/T Settebello as it attempted to breach the naval blockade with a shipment of Iranian oil. It was the eighth merchant vessel disabled by U.S. forces in waters off Iran. India's foreign ministry said three Indian sailors were missing after the Settebello was struck, while 21 others were rescued. Its statement did not mention the U.S. military or the blockade.

The U.S. military said strikes earlier Wednesday targeted 'air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites.

' Iran said U.S. strikes hit two water reservoirs in the southern city of Sirik, temporarily cutting off water to thousands of people. U.S. Central Command had no immediate comment. Tehran later claimed attacks in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. Jordan said it shot down five incoming missiles, which Iran said targeted an air base hosting American military aircraft.

Bahrain and Kuwait said they intercepted incoming fire. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the American attacks as a violation of Iranian sovereignty. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said following the new attacks, Iran would review its stance on negotiations to end the war. Efforts to mediate a deal continued.

Following consultations with the U.S., a delegation from Qatar arrived in Tehran for talks on Wednesday, according to an official with knowledge of the visit who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks





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U.S. Military Iran Strikes Escalating Tensions War Strait Of Hormuz Oil Tanker Palau-Flagged Vessel Diplomatic Efforts Negotiations Delegation From Qatar Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi U.S. President Donald Trump Energy Prices Global Economy Crude Oil Strait Of Hormuz Iranian Theocratic Government Hezbollah Militant Group Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Oil Shipments Military Aircraft Air Defense Ground Control Stations Surveillance Radar Sites Water Reservoirs Diplomatic Efforts Negotiations Delegation From Qatar Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi U.S. President Donald Trump Energy Prices Global Economy Crude Oil Strait Of Hormuz Iranian Theocratic Government Hezbollah Militant Group Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Oil Shipments Military Aircraft Air Defense Ground Control Stations Surveillance Radar Sites Water Reservoirs

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