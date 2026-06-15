U.S. and Iran Announce Memorandum to End War, halt hostilities in Lebanon and reopen Strait of Hormuz pending nuclear talks

A memorandum of understanding between the U.S., Israel, and Iran establishes a ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon, and plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while deferring nuclear program negotiations to a 60-day technical process. The agreement also outlines asset unfreezing, sanctions suspension, and a U.S. reconstruction plan, but faces scrutiny from Congress and skepticism from experts.

U.S. President Donald Trump and senior Iranian officials have announced a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The conflict began when the U.S. and Israel struck Iran on February 28, followed by Hezbollah's retaliation against Israel and subsequent Israeli strikes in Lebanon. While the full text of the agreement has not been publicly released, details emerge from statements by Trump, Iranian media, and mediator Pakistan. The memorandum establishes an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, effectively imposing a ceasefire on the Israel-Hezbollah conflict-a key Iranian demand.

However, it defers resolution of Iran's nuclear program and its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, scheduling technical discussions over a 60-day period. The deal also addresses the Strait of Hormuz, with Trump announcing a "toll-free" reopening once the agreement is signed in Switzerland, ending Iran's threats to shipping and the U.S. naval blockade. This vital waterway handles about 20 percent of the world's crude oil, and its closure had spiked global energy prices.

The agreement also reportedly includes the unfreezing of half of Iran's $24 billion in frozen assets, suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil and petrochemical sales, and a U.S.-funded $300-billion reconstruction plan for Iran, according to Mehr News Agency. Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham emphasized that any nuclear deal with Iran must be reviewed and voted on by Congress, underscoring domestic political scrutiny. Experts warn that the most contentious issues remain unresolved, casting doubt on the 60-day timeline for substantive progress.

The European powers-the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy-have signaled readiness to lift relevant sanctions if Iran takes verifiable steps to curb its nuclear program. The memorandum thus represents a significant but fragile diplomatic step, with its success hinging on future negotiations and compliance verification





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U.S.-Iran Deal Memorandum Of Understanding Ceasefire Hezbollah Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Program Sanctions Asset Unfreezing

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