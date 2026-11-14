FAA says US air travel will recover by Sunday after record ground stop

Airlines cancelled thousands of flights after a nationwide ground stop caused by contractor work on the air traffic control system, with the FAA saying schedules should return to normal by Sunday.

The U.S. air travel schedule should be back to normal by the end of Sunday, two days after the nation's longest ground stop in 25 years disrupted travel worldwide, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Airlines cancelled thousands of flights across the United States on Saturday as they worked to recover from the nationwide grounding ordered a day earlier, leaving passengers scrambling for seats and disrupting travel around the world. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said airlines will still have delays and cancellations on Saturday, but he promised that the worst is behind us and that the system should recover fully by the end of the weekend.

Also read College football scrambles, adjusts kickoffs after FAA groundings, Ole Miss-Oklahoma pushed to Sunday

FAA Blames Contractor For System Overload

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the problem began when contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc. was replacing a section of the air traffic control system's old copper wire with new fiber wire, somehow causing the system to overload. The work led to intermittent communications and radar gaps, prompting the government to shut down air traffic for more than four hours. Duffy said officials were investigating whether contractor incompetence or a faulty router was the cause.

Our contractor didn't meet the moment or the equipment didn't meet the moment, Duffy said. He also said, We don't believe this was cyber at all, referring to the FAA incident not being a cyber attack. L3Harris said it was supporting the FAA in its investigation to understand the conditions that led to the ground stop. L3Harris takes the nationwide ground stop and its impact on travelers, airlines and air traffic operations seriously, it said in a statement.

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The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists, the union representing the agency's technicians, said in a Saturday statement that the FAA normally consults its own technicians in advance and asks them to assess the risks of any upgrades or repairs, but that did not happen in this case. The nationwide stop was the first since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system that sends notices to pilots malfunctioned, and the second since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Andrew Charlton, an aviation consultant and managing director of Aviation Advocacy, said Friday's stoppage affected about a quarter of the 45,000 flights in the U.S. each day. The knock-on effect of that is incredible, said Charlton. The aircraft doesn't just fly from A to B and back and then stop. It then moves onto C and then over to E and around and around and around, he said.

Passengers Scramble Amidst Airport Chaos

It is, of course, exacerbated if you're talking about long-haul flights, international flights over the Atlantic or over the Pacific, Charlton added. At airports across the U.S. on Saturday, passengers were still scrambling to figure out how to get to their destinations. Some waited out the chaos in hotels, others sprinted to snag rental cars and bus or train tickets. But many were forced to camp out in airports.

Others got creative. Video in Seattle's airport showed a passenger serenading stressed out travellers with classical music. Stranded strangers in Lexington, Kentucky, participated in a cornhole tournament. The singer T-Pain and the band Hoobastank were recorded singing to passengers as they waited on commercial airplanes.

Dan Russell, 66, learned his connecting flight from Kona, Hawaii, to Fresno, California, was cancelled a half-hour before boarding was scheduled in San Diego on Friday night. Hotels were full, so he and his wife waited at the airport for a rebooked flight on Saturday. There's nothing you can do, Russell said, as his wife, Mary, tried to nap on his shoulder.

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A cheerful Southwest Airlines gate agent at Dallas Love Field greeted passengers at dawn with, Good morning, good morning, then repeatedly said all flights were full and asked passengers to have boarding passes ready to help keep flights moving. In Las Vegas, Korean Mexican influencer Sujin Kim, known online as Chingu Amiga, said her Friday flight to Mexico was rescheduled for Saturday morning.

Kim said she had never experienced anything like it, though she travels often and I always lose my suitcase. Many people ended up sleeping at the airport, too, but thank God we managed to find a room, she said. At the Newark, N.J. , airport, Umi Egchi was trying to figure out when his flights would line up so he could return home to Japan.

I'm not sure exactly what happened. I just want to go home, said Egchi, who had a sleep mask on top of his head. Sports teams that traveled for games this weekend adjusted game start times, and No. 19 Mississippi's game at Oklahoma was delayed a full day to Sunday. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, said more than 6,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. had been cancelled Saturday.

Thousands Of Flights Cancelled Across North America

Cirium, a similar site, put that number above 3,200 flights. In Canada, hundreds of flights were impacted at Toronto Pearson airport as air travel resumed following the U.S. ground stop. Forty flights were cancelled at Montreal airport Saturday as operations resumed after the FAA ground stop. Duffy reiterated Saturday that no one was in any danger as more than 3,000 flights in the air at the time of the grounding order landed safely.

Trump administration officials also blamed Congress for failing to approve more funding to replace the decades-old technology that helps manage the U.S. air traffic. Duffy said that 70 per cent of the system had been replaced with fiber optic wire but that his agency also needs new air traffic control towers and runways.

The FAA has replaced thousands of old copper wires with fiber optic lines and upgraded hundreds of radio systems as part of an overhaul that began last year after Congress approved US$12.5 billion in funding. Duffy and the White House are pushing for $30 billion more to complete the work. We have aging infrastructure throughout the airspace, Duffy said, while stressing that flying remains safe. You won't get to your destination if we don't think you can get there safely.

In a moment that perhaps only further underscored the Transportation Department's struggling systems, Duffy's news conference Saturday morning began with audio troubles that forced last-minute microphone swaps. Although Duffy said he had repeatedly spoken with President Donald Trump since the ground stop began, the president has largely been quiet on the topic. He has not spoken publicly on the matter, nor issued statements via social media.