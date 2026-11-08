U.S. AI Safety Center CAISSI Halts Public Research Amid Leadership Void

The U.S. government division responsible for AI safety assessments has stopped publishing research due to leadership gaps and a shift in oversight structure.

The U.S. government entity responsible for evaluating the safety of new artificial intelligence products has ceased publishing its research findings. The Center for Advancing Innovation and Standards for Super Intelligence, known as CAISSI, is currently operating without a permanent leader. This pause in public reporting comes as officials from the Commerce Department division are informally reporting to the White House.

Leadership Vacuum Halts Independent Research

CAISSI has not released its regular safety assessments since Congress began inquiring about the sudden halt in August. The center, which receives an annual allocation of $10 million, has experienced significant instability in its command structure. In April, the division hired a director who was fired within days, followed by a replacement who resigned after a few months. The head of the parent institute currently serves as the acting director, but no permanent leader has been appointed since.

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Shift to White House Oversight Raises Concerns

Former government officials revealed that CAISSI staff were recently asked to report informally to a White House office. This arrangement has alarmed critics who fear the executive branch may politicize decisions involving high-stakes technologies. Caroline Siegel Singh, an AI program manager at the Federation of American Scientists, emphasized the need for nonpartisan technocratic experts to enact policy that serves the public. Critics worry that findings could be altered or muted to favor the tech industry, which has largely been entrusted to police itself.

Voluntary Safety Pacts Replace Strict Regulation

Under the Biden administration, leading AI companies voluntarily agreed to share details about their models and follow transparency guidelines. President Donald Trump initially maintained this approach, asking companies to undertake tremendous self-policing following reports of systems eluding control. However, the current administration has not specified how it will monitor the implementation of these voluntary safety pacts. The White House stated that Trump formally established the Super Intelligence Force to ensure continued U.S. leadership, but did not address specific questions about CAISSI's operational status.

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Technical Challenges in AI Agent Evaluation

As AI capabilities expand, the government lacks a standard process for testing how safely AI agents operate in real-world environments. Sayash Kapoor, an incoming assistant professor at the University of California, Berkeley, noted that previous methods only checked final outcomes, such as whether a flight was booked. This approach fails to detect errors made during the planning steps an AI agent takes. Without rigorous evaluation, risks associated with autonomous agents remain unquantified and unregulated by official safety standards.

Comparative Budget and International Context

The $10 million annual budget for CAISSI is significantly lower than that of its United Kingdom counterpart. The U.K. division is far less celebrated for its frontier technologies but receives substantially more funding. President Trump appointed National Intelligence Director Jay Clayton to lead the new Super Intelligence Force. Former AI czar David Sacks and senior advisor Sriram Krishnan, who focus on tech investments rather than technical model evaluation, were also empowered in the initial stages of the new term.