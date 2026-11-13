University of Winnipeg admits probe found ex-professor sexually assaulted employee, denies liability

The University of Winnipeg says its internal investigation concluded former assistant professor Derek Spencer sexually assaulted a woman who worked at the school, but the university denies legal responsibility and seeks dismissal of her lawsuit.

The University of Winnipeg has admitted in court documents that its internal investigation found Derek Spencer, a former assistant professor, sexually assaulted a woman who worked at the school.

The university nevertheless denies it is legally responsible for his conduct and is seeking to have her lawsuit dismissed. The admission is contained in a statement of defence and crossclaim filed Monday in the Court of King's Bench. The university admits the woman complained that Spencer sexually assaulted her and that the investigation that followed concluded Spencer behaved inappropriately and had sexually assaulted the plaintiff.

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Woman Alleges Date Rape Drug And Assault

The woman, whom CTV News is not naming, filed a statement of claim in October against the university and Spencer. She alleges Spencer pursued her romantically and placed a date-rape drug in her drink at a bar after a department Christmas party in 2019, then sexually assaulted her. The claim alleges the university is liable for placing Spencer in a position of authority over vulnerable staff and students without adequate oversight, then allowing him to return after a suspension.

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None of the claims have been tested in court. In its statement of defence, the university denies liability for Spencer's alleged actions. It says the alleged incident occurred during off-work hours and on premises over which the university had no control. It further states that any attendance at the bar was a non-university event that was neither known to the university nor sanctioned by it.

The university says it has no knowledge of the alleged drugging or of what happened at the bar. It also denies it owed the woman a duty of care or a fiduciary duty. It says she made no complaint to the university such that it knew or ought to have known Spencer was pursuing her romantically.

University Defends Investigation And Procedures

The university says it carried out its investigation in line with its policies and procedures and that action taken against Spencer was in accordance with the relevant collective agreement. The filing does not say what that action was. It adds that if the woman takes issue with the process, her remedy was to file a grievance under her collective agreement, and that she is estopped from seeking relief in the Court of King's Bench.

The university admits the woman was an employee at the time but denies she was a student, as her statement of claim alleges. It also says Spencer was an employee but denies he was her mentor. Spencer joined the university in 2017, according to a university notice that listed him as an assistant professor in criminal justice at the time.

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He last appeared on the university's schedule of compensation for the calendar year ending 2020, and the university does not list him as a current faculty member. The woman's lawsuit seeks $500,000 each in punitive and aggravated damages and $1 million in special damages, along with general damages. In its crossclaim, the university says any losses were not caused by the university but resulted from Spencer's actions, negligence or breach of duty.

Representative Claims Merits Of Case Remain Strong

It seeks contribution and indemnification from Spencer for any damages and costs it is ordered to pay, plus interest and legal costs. In a statement responding to the filing, Darryl Singer of Diamond and Diamond Lawyers, who represents the woman, said the merits of my client's case remain strong, as will be demonstrated when the case advances. A spokesperson for the university declined to comment when CTV News reported on the lawsuit in October.

Spencer could not be reached for comment, and he has not filed a statement of defence. Spencer is a former assistant professor at the University of Winnipeg. The university's internal investigation found that he sexually assaulted the woman who worked there, according to the court documents. The university continues to deny legal responsibility for his conduct.