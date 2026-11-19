Grand Theft Auto VI launched Thursday after a 13-year wait, and about 20 people gathered at a University of Toronto lecture hall to play the game together as part of a course on the franchise.

Grand Theft Auto VI launched Thursday after a 13-year wait, becoming one of the year's most hotly anticipated video games. At the University of Toronto, about 20 people gathered in a lecture hall to celebrate the release and play the game together.

Felan Parker, an associate professor and media scholar at St. Michael's College, hosted the event. He is teaching a course on Grand Theft Auto. Only hours after the release, fourth-year student Sera Tulk sat in the lecture hall playing the game. It is a lot of fun, she said.

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I played it extremely poorly, and yet I was still having fun, so I think that is a good sign. While many gamers stayed home to log hours, Tulk was among those who stopped by the launch event on campus. Students watched intently as Parker played and narrated, driving and stopping to steal a few cars along the way. Later, several students, including Tulk, took over the controls.

Academic Study Reveals Game Design Complexity

Tulk, who is enrolled in Parker's video game course, said studying the game academically made her appreciate the work behind it. I am looking around at all of the environments and I am really thinking, like every single thing here was designed by human hands, she said. Parker, whose academic focus is games, digital media and film, said he always wanted to teach a course on a video game series.

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With the latest instalment releasing this month, 13 years after the previous entry, he said it was the perfect opportunity to examine a phenomenon. GTA 6 is releasing after 13 years and gamers are very excited. Torontonians know the word GTA is very familiar and it is inspiring jokes. In the course, students have looked at the franchise's history beginning in 1997 and at peripheral materials such as newspaper and magazine articles.

Now that the game is out, we will be tracking the response to this new one in much the same way, but in real time, Parker said. Parker said he has a fair bit of history playing Grand Theft Auto. He is most familiar with the third and fourth instalments, released in 2001 and 2008.

He said he has not played as much in the last decade, though most of his students were children when GTA V was released in 2013. The online version has been enduringly popular ever since, and so that is the version they are most familiar with, he said. Even if they have not played it, they have probably watched their friends play or watched online, he added.

One of the things that has been really interesting with this class is where my knowledge starts to drop in terms of personal experience, the students experience comes up, Parker said. While some dedicated gamers stayed up until midnight to play GTA VI as soon as possible, Parker said he began Thursday morning. He has logged about four hours so far, including time in the lecture hall.

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Gameplay Feels More Grounded Than Previous Versions

Parker said his early impression is that it felt more grounded compared to GTA V. It seems like they are going for something maybe a little bit closer to Grand Theft Auto IV, which has what I would describe as a weightiness to the way it feels to play, he said. Walking around as the character or driving the car, you sort of feel the pull of gravity a little bit more than maybe in some of those previous games, he said.

Tulk, 21, praised the game's look, describing sunsets, the day-night cycle, clouds and light reflecting off cars as she drove. I am just sitting there, and even though I am doing all of these chaotic things, I just cannot stop thinking, Wow, what a gorgeous game, she said. Tulk does not own a video game console, but she said she plans to borrow one from a U of T library so she can continue playing at home.

Boyuan Qi, who is also in Parker's course and played during the launch event, said he enjoyed how immersive it felt. It makes me feel like I am the character in the game, said Qi, who explored a cruise ship while controlling one of the game's characters. There has been a lot of hype surrounding GTA VI, but Parker said his advice is to meet the game where it is.

Do not try to assess it in terms of what you maybe hoped it would be or what the other games did that this one is not, he said. Just try and get a sense of what is going on in this game, he said. What are they trying to achieve creatively, narratively, in terms of the gameplay in this particular release?

Wider Canadian Business Attention and Soundtrack Features

In general, that is a good place to start, whether it is a critical analysis or just an individual assessment of whether you like a thing or not, he said. The launch also drew wider Canadian attention. A Surrey, B.C. , business gave employees the day off for the Grand Theft Auto VI launch.

Canadian stars are featured on the GTA VI soundtrack, adding to the game's cultural footprint. The release has been widely anticipated for years, and its arrival is now being tracked by players, fans and scholars alike. At U of T, the course will continue to follow the response as it unfolds, blending play, criticism and conversation in real time.