University of Toronto rejects working group report on anti-Muslim and anti-Arab discrimination

A nearly 300-page review found a general pattern of over-policing and under-protecting Muslims, Arabs and Palestinians at the University of Toronto. The school says it cannot accept the report or its 57 recommendations but promises immediate action on discrimination.

The University of Toronto says it cannot accept a nearly 300-page report and its 57 recommendations from its Muslim, Arab and Palestinian discrimination working group, even as it acknowledges that discrimination against those communities exists at the school.

The report, released online along with the university response, found a general pattern of over-policing and under-protecting Muslims, Arabs and Palestinians across the school. The university says the report departs significantly from past equity reports in several ways, including lengthy commentary about events abroad. The review is based on consultations with 85 people and small groups, plus 525 survey responses from students, staff, faculty and librarians across the school three campuses.

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The consultations ran from March of last year to January. The university says it received the final report a month ago and released it as part of a commitment to transparency. The report describes restrictions on speech and events, inconsistent complaint processes, and double standards in enforcement related to protests and postering. It also cites repeated complaints about the university successful litigation to remove a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus two years ago.

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Working Group Finds Discrimination Patterns

The working group said it heard recurring concerns that the university institutional commitment to radical, critical teaching and research suffers from a Palestine exception. It also heard about bigoted attitudes and stereotypes painting Muslims, Arabs and Palestinians as terrorists, misogynists and antisemites. The most prevalent pattern, the report said, was a generalized ignorance of the histories, cultures and lived experiences of Muslims, Arabs and Palestinians, and how discrimination and harassment against them take shape.

It also learned of instances where innovative research or outreach on issues of interest to those communities was viewed as antisemitism calling for disciplinary action. The recommendations include reviewing safety and risk metrics and how they are applied, ensuring protests and postering are policed in a content-neutral manner, and issuing stronger guidance to administrators on procedural fairness in complaints and on cancelling or postponing already scheduled events.

Other recommendations address bias concerns in partnerships with organizations such as school boards that accept student-teacher placements and hospitals involved in affiliation agreements. One example says many clinical faculty reported being cited for unprofessionalism when signing an open letter supporting medical workers in Gaza. The report also recommends that the university consider an absolute prohibition on investments that aid or abet violations of peremptory norms of international law.

Global Conflict Impacts Campus Experiences

The consultations showed that what happens around the world has implications locally on campus, in hallways and in classrooms, the report said. Our consultations began in 2025 as Israel continued its campaign of large-scale violence in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Iran, the report said. University members explained how their experiences on campus were refracted through this global conflict and its history.

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Many reflected on the university in light of published reports from human rights organizations, genocide scholars, international lawyers and multilateral and international bodies that increasingly described Israel actions in Gaza as apartheid or genocide, the report said. In a written response, the university acknowledged that anti-Muslim, anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian discrimination exists at the school and said it is committed to addressing the issue.

It said it is understandable that the working group and administration would not fully agree on the range of issues raised or the ideal responses, particularly given the fraught circumstances, passionate feelings and ongoing global conflict. The university said the report will validate the experiences of many community members, but aspects will also be offensive and upsetting to others, including some Jewish and Israeli colleagues and students.

University Rejects Report Recommendations

It cited multiple reasons for rejecting the report, including that some recommendations clash with collective agreements and academic freedom protections, some fall outside its jurisdiction, and some do not align with its position of institutional restraint. The school said it already offers spaces Muslim communities can use for prayer and spiritual practice, but will do more to ensure appropriate Muslim prayer spaces and multi-faith spaces on each of its three campuses.

Its new office of human rights, equity and inclusion will release an e-module on discrimination against Muslims, Arabs and Palestinians and hold an information session for members of its governing council. The university said it has supported and remains committed to continued support for a range of scholarly activities, including research related to Muslim, Arab and Palestinian communities, as well as academic initiatives focused on Palestinian history and culture.