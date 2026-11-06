U of T dentistry dean Anil Kishen resigns after antisemitic imagery investigation

Anil Kishen has voluntarily resigned as dean of the University of Toronto Faculty of Dentistry after an investigation into antisemitic imagery used in February, the university says. He remains a tenured faculty member and will return to full duties in the 2027-28 academic year.

The University of Toronto says its dean of the faculty of dentistry has stepped down immediately after an investigation into antisemitic imagery used in course materials earlier this year.

Trevor Young, the university's vice president and provost, says Anil Kishen voluntarily resigned as dean. The announcement was made on November 6, 2026, according to the latest update on the case. The investigation found that Kishen did not intend to promote antisemitism and had limited knowledge of the history of the images. Young shared those findings in a statement about the outcome.

Also read $4.3M for Laurentian University’s Interprofessional Health Simulation Centre

Kishen Retains Faculty Position

Kishen Remains Faculty Member Young also said Kishen has committed to learning more about antisemitism and has already undergone training on the issue. The university described the training as part of his ongoing education. Kishen will remain at the University of Toronto as a tenured faculty member. He will return to his full duties in the 2027-28 academic year, according to the provost.

Advertisement

The controversy began earlier this year when antisemitic images were discovered in dentistry course materials. The university launched an investigation soon after the images came to light. The case drew attention from students, faculty and community groups. The university has not released the specific images or detailed how they were used in the courses.

Young's statement emphasized that the investigation did not find intent to promote antisemitism. Instead, it pointed to a lack of awareness about the images' historical context. Kishen's resignation as dean takes effect immediately. He will not continue in any administrative leadership role at the faculty of dentistry, the university confirmed.

Laura Tam Named Acting Dean

Laura Tam will continue as acting dean while the university looks for a new dean. The university said it will share more information about interim leadership in the coming days. University Faces Antisemitism Concerns As a tenured faculty member, Kishen retains his academic position. His return to full duties in the 2027-28 academic year suggests a period of leave or reassignment before resuming regular teaching and research.

The University of Toronto has faced previous concerns about antisemitism on campus. This case adds to ongoing discussions about how universities handle such incidents in course materials. Jewish organizations and student groups have called for stronger measures to address antisemitism at Canadian universities. The university has not announced any additional policy changes linked to this case.

Advertisement

Young said the university remains committed to fostering an inclusive environment. He noted that education and training are part of the response to the incident. Interim Dean Search Begins Kishen has not made a public statement about his resignation. The university declined to provide further details beyond Young's comments.

Dentistry Faculty Interim Search Begins

The faculty of dentistry will now need to appoint an interim dean or begin a search for a permanent replacement. No timeline has been announced for that process. The investigation's conclusion and Kishen's voluntary resignation bring a close to the formal review.

However, the broader conversation about antisemitism in academic settings is likely to continue. The University of Toronto is Canada's largest university and its dentistry program is highly regarded. The leadership change comes as the school manages reputational and community concerns. Students and faculty will return to classes with a new administrative structure in place.

The university said it will share more information about interim leadership in the coming days.