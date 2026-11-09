U of Ottawa Strike Halts Classes as 2,800 Part-Time Professors Walk Out

The University of Ottawa faces widespread class cancellations as the ATPUO union initiates a strike. Over 2,800 part-time professors demand better job security, causing significant disruption to undergraduate education and clinical placements.

The University of Ottawa is experiencing significant academic disruptions as the Association of Teaching Professors of the University of Ottawa, known as ATPUO, initiated a formal strike action. The walkout began on Saturday and continues to affect campus operations, with part-time faculty members establishing picket lines outside multiple entrances. This labor dispute has resulted in the immediate cancellation of numerous classes, leaving students and administrators navigating a sudden and uncertain academic environment. The strike stems from a breakdown in negotiations between the union and the university administration, which failed to reach a mutually acceptable collective agreement.

Strike Details and Picket Line Locations

The Association of Teaching Professors of the University of Ottawa represents more than 2,800 teaching professors who are essential to the institution's educational framework. Union members have been active on the picket lines, displaying signs with messages such as "Equal Work Equal Pay" and "I miss my students" to highlight their commitment to teaching despite the disruption. The union has established daily picket lines at seven specific locations around the campus to maximize visibility and impact. These locations include the intersections of Nicholas and Waller streets, Laurier Avenue and Cumberland Street, Laurier Avenue and King Edward Avenue, and the corner of Marie-Curie Private and King Edward. Additional picket sites are located on Nelson Street and at the Lees Campus, ensuring broad coverage of high-traffic entry points.

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Union Demands and Core Grievances

The primary driver of this labor action is the union's insistence on improved job security and enhanced protections for its members. The ATPUO states that its members teach more than half of all undergraduate courses at the university, including many large first- and second-year lecture courses that form the backbone of the student experience. In the fall of 2025, the University of Ottawa employed 1,143 part-time professors, a figure that includes part-time language teachers. The union views the current lack of stability as a critical issue that undermines the quality of education and the professional rights of the faculty. Union leadership described the strike as a pivotal moment, asserting that collective action is necessary to defend working conditions and ensure the long-term viability of the teaching profession at the institution.

University Response and Operational Contingencies

The University of Ottawa has acknowledged the disruption, stating that many courses taught by part-time professors are suspended for the duration of the strike. The administration expressed regret for the added stress placed on students trying to complete their academic journeys, emphasizing that minimizing disruption remains a top priority. A daily updated list of suspended courses is being posted on the university website to help students and faculty stay informed about academic changes. The university spokesperson noted that faculties are deploying contingency measures to manage the flow of education, although specific academic impacts vary by department. The administration emphasized that it has worked hard over the past five months to reach a negotiated collective agreement but remains disappointed that an accord was not reached before the strike began.

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Specific Academic Impacts on Students

The strike has created specific challenges for different student groups, with varying levels of impact depending on their program of study. While courses not taught by striking part-time professors will continue as scheduled, significant exceptions exist for clinical and practical learning components. All clinical placements in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program have been suspended for the duration of the labor action, directly affecting students in the healthcare pipeline. However, the university clarified that there will be no changes to most co-op placements, internships, practicums, or other experimental learning activities outside of the nursing program. This distinction highlights the targeted nature of the disruption, which primarily affects lecture-based undergraduate courses rather than specialized professional training modules.

Path Forward and Negotiation Outlook

Looking ahead, both parties remain committed to the bargaining process, although the immediate future of the campus remains in a state of suspended animation. The University of Ottawa stated that it remains committed to bargaining in good faith to achieve a fair agreement and bring the disruption to an end as quickly as possible. The union maintains that its members are valued members of the community who play an essential role in the student learning experience. Until a new collective agreement is reached, the picket lines will remain active, and the daily suspension of courses will likely continue. Stakeholders are watching closely to see if the deadlock can be broken, as the ongoing uncertainty affects the academic calendar and the financial stability of the affected part-time professors.