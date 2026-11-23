Arion Kurtaj, 21, was sentenced to seven years in a UK court for cyberattacks on Rockstar Games, BT/EE, Revolut and Uber between 2021 and 2022, including leaking 90 GTA VI videos before the game's release.

A UK court has sentenced Arion Kurtaj, 21, to seven years in prison for a series of cyberattacks, including leaking footage from Grand Theft Auto VI years before the game's release.

The sentence was handed down Monday at London's Woolwich Crown Court by Judge Mark Turner. Kurtaj had already served years in custody, so he was entitled to walk free immediately. Kurtaj is autistic. He pleaded guilty last week to hacking major companies between 2021 and 2022, including Rockstar Games, mobile operator BT/EE, digital bank Revolut and ride-hailing giant Uber.

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Judge Balances Talent and Medical Diagnosis

You are obviously a very talented young man, the judge told Kurtaj. He added: Don't waste those talents by spending the rest of your life in and out of prison. The judge said his sentencing decision required balancing the seriousness of what you did with, on the other hand, your young age and medical diagnoses. Kurtaj was a teenager when he carried out the attacks as a key member of the so-called Lapsus$ hacking group.

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He had spent two years in a secure hospital before being deemed fit to stand trial. Kurtaj was initially charged with hacking BT/EE and placed in a hotel for his own protection from rival hackers in September 2022. But from his hotel room, he went on to carry out cyberattacks against Revolut, Uber and Rockstar.

Using just a mobile phone, the hotel's Wi-Fi-connected TV and an Amazon Fire TV Stick, he broke into Rockstar's systems and obtained 90 videos of the highly anticipated GTA VI game. He leaked the videos online under the username TeaPotUberHacker, more than a year before the first official footage was released, sparking a frenzy across the video game industry. The Crown Prosecution Service said he intended to blackmail Rockstar by threatening to release the stolen source code.

GTA VI Leak Costs Rockstar Millions

The studio had to spend 1.5 million dollars dealing with the hack, excluding wider commercial consequences, the judge said. Rockstar did not respond to a request for comment from AFP. The sixth instalment of the GTA franchise was finally released last week after a 13-year wait, generating 3.79 billion dollars in retail sales in its first day.

In 2023, a jury found that Kurtaj had committed the numerous cyber offences but did not rule on his criminal responsibility, as psychiatrists had deemed him unfit to stand trial. Due to the severity of his autism, he was placed under a hospital order where he remained for two years before being found fit to plead, his lawyers said.

In the 2023 trial, another member of the Lapsus$ group, who was 17 at the time, was found guilty of hacking chip titan Nvidia in February 2022 and threatening to release its intellectual property. The same hacker, later identified as Thalha Jubair, was jailed for five years and six months this year for a cyberattack on London's public transport operator, as part of another hacking collective, Scattered Spider.

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The case highlights the growing threat posed by young, highly skilled hackers operating across borders. Kurtaj's attacks were carried out with minimal equipment yet caused significant damage and disruption to major technology and financial companies. The judge acknowledged Kurtaj's talent but stressed that his actions had serious consequences. The sentencing reflects an attempt to balance punishment with the defendant's age and medical condition.

Kurtaj Freed After Serving Custody Time

Kurtaj's immediate release means he will not spend additional time behind bars beyond what he has already served. The court's decision brings an end to a lengthy legal process that began when he was a teenager. The GTA VI leak was one of the most high-profile cybersecurity breaches in the video game industry. The stolen videos provided an early look at the game, which went on to become a record-breaking release with 3.79 billion dollars in first-day retail sales.

Rockstar Games, owned by Take-Two Interactive, has not publicly commented on the sentencing. The company previously confirmed the breach and said it had taken steps to secure its systems. The Lapsus$ group carried out a series of attacks on major technology companies in 2021 and 2022. Members of the group were known for their bold approach, often leaking stolen data online and communicating with victims.

Kurtaj's case has raised questions about how to handle young cyber offenders who possess exceptional technical skills. The judge urged him not to waste his talents, suggesting that rehabilitation could be possible. With his sentence now served, Kurtaj will be released immediately. The court's decision marks the conclusion of a case that drew international attention due to the high-profile nature of the GTA VI leak and the youth of the perpetrator.