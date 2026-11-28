Britain's Department for Work and Pensions confirms a deliberate cyberattack forced services offline, with benefits and pensions continuing as normal while investigators probe the incident.

Britain's biggest-spending government department confirmed on Saturday that the cyber incident that prompted it to take its systems offline over the past couple of days was a deliberate cyberattack.

The Department for Work and Pensions, which pays out benefits to millions of people including retirees and those requiring welfare support, said in a statement that it had experienced an attempt to gain unauthorized access to our systems. No further details about the source of the attack were disclosed. The department said its team and specialist cyber experts continue to investigate a cyberattack on DWP's systems.

Also read Britain Confirms DWP Cyberattack Forced Systems Offline

DWP Cyberattack Investigation Underway

It said it is continuing to work with the National Cyber Security Centre and the Government Cyber Coordination Centre to understand what had occurred. A notice on a webpage for the Department for Work and Pensions informed users of disruption to some online services. The incident, which was first detected on Thursday night, saw a range of services taken offline as a precautionary measure, several of which remained offline on Saturday.

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The department has said there was no evidence of any personal details being compromised. Pensions and benefit payments continued to be made as normal. On Friday, the prime minister's office said that there was no evidence that a malicious actor had targeted other government departments. The confirmation of a deliberate attack came as the department worked to restore full services to millions of claimants.

The cyberattack is the latest in a series of cybersecurity incidents to hit the United Kingdom. Most notably, a number of U.K. meat suppliers said that their fridges heated up overnight as they were affected by hacks targeting software used by supermarkets across Europe. Earlier this month, the country's cyberchief said that the U.K. will likely face artificial intelligence cyberattacks on its critical infrastructure by 2028 as criminals and states, including China and Russia, increasingly use AI in their cyberactivity.

NCSC Chief Warns Of AI Threats

Richard Horne, the head of the National Cyber Security Centre, said that could include AI-powered malware for ransomware attacks. Horne said the technology will allow vulnerabilities that have been tolerated for far too long to be discovered and exploited at a scale that was once unimaginable. The warning underscores growing concerns about the sophistication and frequency of attacks targeting government systems and critical services.

The DWP incident highlights the vulnerability of large public sector systems that handle sensitive data and payments for millions of citizens. The department has not indicated when all affected services will be fully restored. Investigations into the source and method of the attack are ongoing, with specialist teams from multiple government agencies involved. The confirmation of a deliberate cyberattack on the DWP follows a pattern of increasing cyber threats against U.K. institutions and infrastructure.

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Authorities continue to urge vigilance and cooperation between government departments and cybersecurity agencies to defend against evolving threats. The incident remains under active investigation.