UK investigates Russell Brand over prison statement read by wife on podcast

British authorities are investigating whether Russell Brand broke prison rules banning statements that cause distress to victims after his wife read out a message from him on a YouTube podcast. Brand was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison earlier this month for rape and sexual assault.

British authorities are investigating whether Russell Brand, the comedian found guilty of rape, has broken prison rules that ban inmates from making statements that can cause distress to victims, the prime minister's spokesperson said on Monday.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's spokesperson was asked about comments made by Brand's wife Laura on a YouTube podcast, during which she read out a statement from him saying he was innocent. This is clearly appalling and is being urgently investigated, the spokesperson said. Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances.

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Prison Rules Ban Victim Distress Statements

The spokesperson said action would be taken if Brand was found to have broken the rules, adding that prisoners could not get around the rules by asking another person to read out their comments. Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and star of several Hollywood movies, was found guilty earlier this month of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three more. He was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison.

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His wife Laura said in the podcast that his message from prison for viewers was: As you know I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for. British police said last week detectives were assessing a number of new reports about Brand. The 51-year-old former husband of U.S. pop singer Katy Perry had denied all the charges and said he had never had non-consensual sex.

The case has drawn widespread attention in Britain, where Brand was a familiar television and radio personality before moving to the United States. He also appeared in several Hollywood films. A court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook showed Brand in the dock at Southwark Crown Court in London on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. The sketch captured him during the legal proceedings that led to his conviction and sentence.

Wife Podcast Statement Triggers Investigation

The investigation into the prison message adds a new chapter to the case. Authorities are examining whether Brand's statement, delivered through his wife, violated rules designed to protect victims from further distress. The prime minister's spokesperson stressed that speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances for prisoners. The spokesperson also made clear that using a third party to relay comments does not circumvent the restrictions.

Brand's wife read the statement on a YouTube podcast, which prompted questions to the government about whether rules had been broken. The statement asserted his innocence for the offences for which he was jailed. Brand had denied all the charges against him and said he had never had non-consensual sex. Despite his denials, he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault and received a lengthy prison term.

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Police are also reviewing new reports about Brand, according to a statement last week. Detectives are assessing a number of new reports, which could lead to further legal developments. The 51-year-old is the former husband of U.S. pop singer Katy Perry. His career once spanned television, radio and Hollywood movies, making him one of Britain's most recognizable media figures.

Authorities Urge Urgent Action On Violations

The prison service rules are intended to prevent victims from being caused distress by statements made by prisoners. The spokesperson said the investigation is urgent and that action will follow if rules were broken. The case has raised questions about how prisoners can communicate with the public and whether indirect messages through family members are allowed. Authorities say such messages are not permitted if they cause distress to victims.

Brand's sentencing to 10.5 years in prison followed his conviction earlier this month. The court found him guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three more. As the investigation continues, the Prime Minister's office has made clear that prisoners cannot use intermediaries to bypass strict rules on media communication. The outcome of the investigation could lead to further penalties for Brand.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Sarah Young, editing by Paul Sandle. If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis: Ending Sexual Violence Association of Canada, Indian Residential School Survivors Society, Toronto Rape Crisis Centre, Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre.