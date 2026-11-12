UK appoints climate security envoy as island nations warn of survival threat at COP31

Britain named Madeleine Alessandri as its first special representative for climate security at COP31 in Antalya, where island leaders said rising seas and storms threaten their survival and a report warned global climate action has stalled for five years.

The United Kingdom on Thursday announced the appointment of a special envoy to tackle security threats from climate change, as small island leaders called for urgent action and described planet heating as a life-or-death issue for their people at the COP31 UN climate talks in the Turkish resort town of Antalya.

UK Appoints Special Climate Security Envoy

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced the appointment of Madeleine Alessandri as special representative for climate security, one of the first such appointments anywhere in the world. Climate is a national security issue, Burnham said at the summit. He added that the climate crisis is not a distant threat and is upon us all now, devastating lives and livelihoods everywhere. Burnham said Britain would place climate resilience high on the agenda when it assumes the G20 presidency next year.

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The appointment follows a British government assessment earlier this year warning that damage to ecosystems, driven partly by climate change, could disrupt food supplies and fuel conflict and migration, since the island nation imports about 40 per cent of its food. Climate activists said Burnham's policies do not fully align with the sense of urgency he expressed in his speech.

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Burnham needs to start bridging the widening chasm between words and deeds on climate action, said Ami McCarthy of Greenpeace UK in a statement. Alix Sebastien Pillay, the vice-president of Seychelles, a 115-island archipelago in the Indian Ocean, said his country's very survival is at stake. It is time to move past the talking, Pillay said. For Seychelles, climate action is not simply an environmental priority, he added.

Small Island Nations Face Climate Disasters

Pillay spoke on the second day of the leaders' summit at the UN climate talks, where government leaders addressed the state of a warming world and what they plan to do about it. While the entire globe is threatened by souped-up storms, hotter heat waves, worsening droughts and floods, island nations are among the hardest hit as they also deal with rising seas swallowing up their land.

Pillay said Seychelles is experiencing millions of dollars of damage from storms and floods, despite contributing little to increased global warming. He said a UN fund created for compensating for climate-related loss and damage needs to be urgently strengthened. Climate recovery must not come at the expense of our development or push vulnerable nations further into unsustainable debt, he said.

Dalton Tagelagi, prime minister of the small Pacific island of Niue, said the El Nino conditions that have driven up global temperatures are a warning of what might happen if planet heating is not controlled. Sea temperatures in the central Pacific are more than three degrees above normal, Tagelagi said. It is a warning of what is coming if we do not cut emissions now, he added.

Global Climate Action Stalls for Five Years

The comment came as a report said the world has failed to slow global warming trends in the past five years because plans were not realized and efforts that would have helped were cancelled out. Aggregated climate action has now essentially stalled for five consecutive years, with positive and negative actions cancelling each other out, the independent Climate Action Tracker said in its report.

The first five years after the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world did so much that it trimmed an entire degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) from warming projections, but nothing has changed since, the report said. Climate change is caused mainly by the release of greenhouse gases, which happens when fuels like gas, oil and coal are burned. Confronting climate change means finding ways to drastically cut the amount of emissions put into the atmosphere each year.

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Countries establish plans to reduce emissions, called nationally determined contributions. The speed of reductions and ways to achieve them differ by country. Because collective efforts of countries have not significantly reduced global emissions, the world is now headed toward an irrecoverable overshoot of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial temperatures, the warming threshold adopted during the Paris Agreement, according to the report.

The report said if nations fulfill all their climate promises, which is a big if, the globe will end the century 2.6 degrees Celsius (4.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than preindustrial times. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the future we feared has become the present we are living. Climate change knows no borders and no nation can face it alone, he said. Solidarity must mean real action, he added.

Leaders Demand Urgent Climate Financing

Sharif said adequate financing needs to be made available to deal with climate disasters, such as the 2022 floods in Pakistan that submerged over a third of the country and resulted in thousands of deaths and over US$30 billion in damage. A day earlier, Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine described fossil fuel expansion as something to fear. Every new oil well drilled and every piece of coal extracted is a threat to my country's future, Heine said.

No one has the right to pollute their neighbors, she added. She said the response to the inevitability of passing the 1.5-degree warming limit must be overwhelming or the world we know is over. Climate activist Greta Thunberg, attending her first UN climate summit since 2021, said those in power were failing to address the climate crisis.

We are heading toward a future of more genocides and ecocides where basic necessities become luxury, Thunberg said at a news conference on the sidelines of the talks.