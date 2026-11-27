Paris Fury clarified that Tyson Fury showed some symptoms associated with schizophrenia but has never received a diagnosis, prompting Netflix to edit its documentary ahead of his Dec. 11 fight with Anthony Joshua.

Paris Fury has said her husband Tyson Fury has never been diagnosed with schizophrenia, days after the couple discussed an apparent diagnosis in quotes shared by Netflix ahead of the release of a documentary about the former heavyweight boxing champion.

The feature-length film Tyson Fury was released on Netflix on Friday and details years of mental health struggles and addiction. Days earlier, on Monday, Netflix released quotes from the documentary in which Paris discussed struggling to comprehend that Fury was schizophrenic. That speech is absent from the published film. In a statement shared by Netflix with CNN on Friday, Paris clarified her earlier remark.

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Paris Fury Clarifies Schizophrenia Diagnosis

I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary, Paris said. I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson's condition and I used the word schizophrenic. Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn't have this condition and has never received a diagnosis, she continued.

Mental health is complex, and it isn't always easy to find the right words, especially when you're living it with someone you love. I'm so proud of Tyson for really opening up in this documentary and want to say thank you for all the support we've received as a family, Paris added. Netflix confirmed in a statement shared with CNN that the documentary had been edited because of the clarification.

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Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson's official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch. CNN has reached out to Fury's representatives for further comment. Fury is set to face off against Anthony Joshua at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Dec. 11 Eastern time, which is Dec. 12 in the United Kingdom.

British Boxing Board Investigates Comments

The British Boxing Board of Control told BBC Sport in a report published Thursday that it was looking into Fury's comments about his schizophrenia ahead of the fight. We are in the process of dealing with the matter but if there are any medical issues we wouldn't let anyone box. It doesn't matter if it's Tyson Fury or not, it could be anybody, Robert Smith, the board's general secretary, told BBC Sport. I'm fairly confident he will be absolutely fine.

We're dealing with it now and we'll have an answer very shortly, Smith added. CNN has reached out to the British Boxing Board of Control for comment. In the Netflix film, Fury details the decline in his mental health after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in a boxing match in 2015. He said he didn't care about anything and wanted to die.

Got that bad I was hearing voices in my mind. Wouldn't be able to sit and have a conversation because I'd be hearing stuff in my mind and I'd be seeing stuff and just weirdness. The voices were, kill yourself, Fury said. Words can't explain the darkness I was in.

It was like the living version of the pits of hell fire, Fury said. And I 100 per cent thought at times I'd end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much, he added. I was waking up in the night like this, the 38-year-old said, bringing his arms up to his chest, the anxiety was crippling me. I just could not overcome it.

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Tyson Fury Opens Up About Bipolar Disorder

Completely gone. And that's when I went and saw the psychiatrist, and she asked me like a gazillion questions and stuff, and I ticked all the boxes, whatever was going on. Depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, Fury continued. Paris, who features heavily in the documentary along with Fury's father, John, then detailed how she came to terms with his bipolar.

I'd never heard of bipolar. What's bipolar? she said. When somebody actually explained it to me, like, some days you can be as happy as anything and then something can switch and it will be like, no, I can't go outside today, I was like, wow, that's him to a T, she added. Fury said his mental health struggles had been present since childhood.

I've always been struggling me whole life. Forever, I can remember that, he said. I remember having a feeling of anxiety, even though nothing bad was gonna happen. I was, like, 5, 6 years old.

The boxer said he thinks the turning point for me was Halloween night 2017, and I went out, and I was embarrassed of how I looked. I was a fat mess. He said he looked around and could see all these young people, and I thought, I've had the world in my hands. I threw it all away.

And now, I'm just a fat mess, addicted to alcohol. Fury said he put the beer down, went home, went upstairs and was down on me knees, crying, and was crying out to God, asking for help. And that was the part, the comeback. If you or someone you know is in crisis or struggling with mental illness, here are some resources that are available.

Canada Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call or text 988 or visit 988.ca. Centre for Addiction and Mental Health: 1-800-463-2338. Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868. If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.