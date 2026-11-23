Tyson Fury has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, as revealed in a new Netflix documentary. The film also details his mental health struggles, substance abuse, and career comeback.

Tyson Fury has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, an upcoming Netflix documentary reveals. The film, scheduled for release on Friday, tells the story of the ups and downs of his life and career.

This is the first time his schizophrenia diagnosis has been discussed publicly. In a quote from the film included in a Netflix statement published Monday, Fury said: Words can't explain the darkness I was in. I came from the living version of the pits of hellfire. And I 100% thought at times I'd end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much.

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The 37-year-old added: I was waking up in the night like this, the anxiety was crippling me. I just could not overcome it. He continued: Completely gone, and that's when I went and saw the psychiatrist down in London. She asked me like a gazillion questions and stuff, and I ticked all the boxes, whatever was going on.

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Paris Fury And John Reflect On Diagnosis

Depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder… Fury's wife, Paris, who features heavily in the documentary, spoke of the difficulty in comprehending the diagnosis. She said: It was like, don't be silly. What's she on about? Schizophrenic, maniacs are schizophrenic.

You're not schizophrenic, you know? Fury's father, John, added that he now recognizes that it's always been there. He said: Me being who I am and no understanding of anything, I didn't want to see a depressed kid. And if I did see it, I paid no mind to it.

But I understand now. It's an illness, a terrible illness, I suffer with it myself. The US National Institute of Mental Health defines schizophrenia as a mental disorder characterized by disruptions in thought processes, perceptions, emotional responsiveness, and social interactions. Symptoms include psychotic symptoms such as hallucinations, delusions, and thought disorder, as well as reduced expression of emotions, reduced motivation to accomplish goals, difficulty in social relationships, motor impairment, and cognitive impairment.

Tyson Fury Opens Up About Addiction Struggles

Fury also spoke about his struggles with drug and alcohol abuse. He said: I think the turning point for me was Halloween night 2017 and I went out and I was embarrassed of how I looked, I was a fat mess and I had this big costume on, a glow in the dark skeleton suit and I thought no one would recognise me in this.

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And I looked around me and I could see all like young people and I thought I've had the world in my hands and I threw it all away. And now, I'm just a fat mess, addicted to alcohol and, go home. The documentary, directed by Lucy Wilcox, tells the story of how Fury reached the pinnacle of boxing, becoming heavyweight champion of the world in 2015, before withdrawing from the sport for an extended period.

Fury Returns To Ring After Retirement Announced

He then succeeded in turning his life around and returned to the ring, becoming heavyweight world champion for the second time in 2022. Fury lost his title to Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk in May 2024 and announced his retirement from the sport after losing to Usyk for a second time in December that same year.

He has since returned to action with two wins in 2026 and is set to fight fellow English heavyweight Anthony Joshua in Cardiff, Wales on December 11.