Tyson Fury Returns: Facing Makhmudov in Comeback Fight

Tyson Fury looks to bounce back from losses to Oleksandr Usyk in a comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov. The undercard features several exciting matchups.

Tyson Fury is set to make his return to the ring following his consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. These defeats, which resulted in Fury losing his World Boxing Council heavyweight championship and failing to reclaim it in a rematch, mark a significant shift in his career trajectory. Before these setbacks, Fury had maintained an undefeated record, with only a draw against an opponent he later defeated twice in rematches as a blemish.

His rise to prominence came in 2015 when he secured a decisive victory over Wladimir Klitschko, seizing multiple heavyweight belts and establishing himself as a dominant force in the sport. For this comeback bout, the 'Gypsy King' tipped the scales at 267.9 pounds, signaling a determined effort to reclaim his former glory. The stakes are high, and Fury is eager to prove he remains a force to be reckoned with. \His opponent, Arslanbek Makhmudov, aims to capitalize on Fury's recent struggles and cause a major upset. Makhmudov's record includes two TKO losses, one to Agit Kabayel and another to Guido Vianello. Since his loss to Vianello, he has shown resilience by securing two victories in 2025. These wins include a first-round TKO against Ricardo Brown and a decision victory. Makhmudov is undoubtedly a dangerous opponent, with a powerful punch and a burning desire to upset the odds. The fight promises to be a clash of styles and a test of wills, as Fury seeks redemption and Makhmudov aims to elevate his career to new heights. The boxing community is keenly anticipating this contest, as it represents a chance for Fury to reassert his dominance and for Makhmudov to make a name for himself on the grandest stage. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how Fury will perform after his losses and if Makhmudov can deliver on his promise to beat the Gypsy King. \The Fury vs. Makhmudov fight will be broadcast live on Netflix, starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. Prior to the main event, preliminary matches will be available for streaming on Tudum and The Ring Magazine's social media channels. The undercard features several exciting matchups, including Conor Benn versus Regis Prograis, Jeamie Tshikeva versus Richards Riakporhe, Frazer Clarke versus Justis Huni, Mike Tallon versus Leonardo Blanc, Felix Cash versus Liam O'Hare, and Hector Lozano versus Sultan Almohammed. In other fight news, the PFL (Professional Fighters League) is also making headlines. Several weight-in results have been released. Additionally, The Ultimate Fighter Season 34 is scheduled to begin in June, featuring coaching by two UFC Hall of Famers. Other recent news includes a 22-time Octagon veteran requesting a UFC release and a video of Khamzat Chimaev securing a quick tapout of Demetrious Johnson. The PFL also had to postpone the MENA Season 3 tournament opener in Saudi Arabia on May 8. Aureo Cruz expressed his confidence ahead of his PFL Africa debut, stating his belief that he has all the weapons needed for a victory. Sergio Pettis also shared his thoughts on going into the PFL Chicago event without his longtime coach





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Tyson Fury Arslanbek Makhmudov Boxing Netflix Fight

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