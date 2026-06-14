Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over Defamatory Editing in ANTM Docuseries

Tyra Banks has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix and the producers of the docuseries "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model," alleging they manipulated her interview footage to create a false narrative about her handling of a contestant's sexual assault. The suit claims the producers used selective editing to distort her statements and exclude her expressions of accountability. Banks also asserts she was denied review and fact-checking opportunities, while former ANTM judges with alleged grudges consulted on the project. The lawsuit seeks damages and an injunction against the use of her image, citing severe reputational harm including a boycott of her ice cream shop.

Tyra Banks has initiated a defamation lawsuit against Netflix and the directors of its docuseries "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model," alleging that the producers manipulated her interview footage to construct a false and damaging narrative.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles federal court, claims Banks was interviewed for three and a half hours for the series, during which she took responsibility for several controversial decisions made during the run of "America's Next Top Model.

" However, that extensive interview was edited down to just sixteen minutes, with the most critical portions removed to support a misleading portrayal. Her legal team asserts that the accountability she expressed ended up on the cutting room floor, depriving viewers of the full context of her statements. The defendants named in the suit include Netflix, directors Daniel Sivan and Mor Loushy, and production company EverWonder Studio.

Banks is seeking monetary damages and an injunction to prevent the use of her image in connection with the docuseries' soundtrack, which was released as an album. The lawsuit arrives amid a broader critical reevaluation of the reality competition series, which has faced accusations over the years of body shaming, contestant manipulation, and problematic photoshoots. Banks herself has previously addressed some of these criticisms, but the new docuseries has amplified them dramatically.

At the heart of the legal complaint is the allegation of "selective editing, deliberate omission, and surgical manipulation of continuous footage" to create a narrative that Banks permitted a contestant to be sexually assaulted on the show, exploited that trauma for ratings, and then claimed not to remember the incident when questioned. The suit clarifies that Banks was never informed about or asked regarding the specific assault during her interview.

Producers, according to the filing, edited the footage to make it appear she was deliberately avoiding the topic. A key grievance is that Banks was not permitted to review the docuseries until the day before its February 16 release. She received no opportunity for fact-checking after her interviews and was not given a chance to respond to accusations from other participants.

Notably, the lawsuit reveals that former judges from "America's Next Top Model," including one who her lawyers claim holds a grudge against her, served as consultants on the Netflix project, shaping its editorial direction without her involvement. Her legal team argues that had she known these individuals were so deeply involved, she would have recognized she was being set up and would have declined to participate.

After the series aired, public reaction turned swiftly and harshly against Banks, with her ice cream shop, SMiZE & DREAM in Sydney, Australia, subjected to a review bombing campaign on Google. The lawsuit states that every other conversation about the show's legacy-including the reflective discussion Banks claims she was prepared to have-has been drowned out by these unaddressed accusations. This legal action represents her answer after attempts to resolve the matter directly with Netflix and the producers were refused.

The Associated Press sought comment from Banks' lawyers, but further details were not immediately provided. The case underscores the escalating tensions between media companies and public figures over editorial control and representation in documentary filmmaking, setting the stage for a complex legal battle over the boundaries of defamation and the ethics of documentary storytelling in the streaming era





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