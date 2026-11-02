Tyler Cavan Suel Sentenced to Eight Years for 2025 Police Shootout in British Columbia

Tyler Cavan Suel received an eight-year prison term and a 10-year firearms prohibition after pleading guilty to discharging a firearm at Mounties during a 2025 encounter in Prince George, British Columbia.

Tyler Cavan Suel has been sentenced to eight years in prison following his guilty plea to discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure. The sentencing was announced by the RCMP on Monday, concluding a legal process stemming from a violent confrontation with law enforcement officers in northern British Columbia. Suel also received a 10-year firearms prohibition and a DNA order as part of the judicial outcome. The case highlights the severe consequences faced by individuals who engage in armed resistance against police during proactive operations in the region.

Core Details of the 2025 Police Encounter

The incident occurred on the evening of May 27, 2025, when provincial anti-gang police units were conducting proactive patrols on East Perry Road. Investigators state that officers encountered Suel, who was 39 years old at the time, inside a vehicle in the Prince George area. According to the police report, Suel exited his vehicle and immediately fired a gun at the officers before attempting to flee the rural scene. This initial exchange of gunfire marked the beginning of a multi-stage pursuit that would ultimately lead to his arrest and subsequent legal charges.

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Police successfully tracked down Suel again on a forest service road located in the Tabor-Ferndale area. A second shootout ensued between Suel and the responding Mounties during this second encounter. Following the exchange of fire, Suel was injured and taken into custody. He was provided with first aid on the scene and transported to a hospital where his condition was initially believed to be serious by medical personnel and responding officers.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Proceedings

Following the incident, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. launched an investigation into the police-involved shooting. After reviewing the evidence, the office concluded three days later that Suel's injuries did not meet the legal threshold of serious harm as defined by the provincial Police Act. This determination was a critical step in the subsequent criminal proceedings against Suel, allowing the Crown to proceed with multiple charges related to the use of firearms.

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Suel pleaded guilty on October 27 to one count of discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure. In addition to this primary charge, he faced and pleaded guilty to four counts of discharging a firearm with intent. The remaining charges included one count each of pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon, and flight from a peace officer. The comprehensive list of charges reflects the severity and multiple aspects of the violent encounter described in the police testimony.

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, spokesperson for the North District B.C. RCMP, emphasized the broader implications of the case. She stated that discharging a firearm at police officers puts not only the lives of those officers at risk but also endangers the safety of the surrounding community. Cooper added that the case demonstrates the specific dangers officers can face while carrying out proactive enforcement activities. The RCMP expressed gratitude that no officers were injured and appreciated the investigative work that brought the matter before the courts.

Real-World Impact and Judicial Consequences

The eight-year prison sentence represents a significant punitive measure for the actions taken by Suel during the May 2025 incidents. The additional 10-year firearms prohibition ensures that Suel will be restricted from possessing or accessing weapons for a substantial period following his release. The DNA order further integrates him into the provincial criminal justice database, aiding in future investigative efforts if necessary.

This sentencing serves as a formal acknowledgment of the risks associated with armed resistance against law enforcement in British Columbia. The case underscores the RCMP's commitment to holding individuals accountable for violent acts against police officers. The outcome reinforces the legal framework surrounding firearm offenses and the serious judicial response to incidents involving proactive patrols and subsequent shootouts.

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The resolution of this case through a guilty plea allows the community to move past the immediate danger posed by Suel. It also provides closure for the officers involved and the investigative teams who worked to bring the suspect to justice. The specific dates and details of the encounter remain on record as a documented example of the dangers faced by Mounties in northern British Columbia.

Procedural Outcomes and Future Restrictions

The judicial process concluded with the imposition of the prison term and associated orders, ensuring that Suel faces long-term consequences for his actions. The 10-year firearms prohibition is a standard yet critical component of sentencing in cases involving discharging a firearm at police. This restriction aims to prevent future violence and protect public safety by removing the ability of the offender to access weapons.

The DNA order serves an additional procedural purpose, linking Suel to the forensic evidence collected during the arrest and medical examination. This measure is consistent with modern policing practices in British Columbia, where genetic information is used to assist in criminal investigations and identify suspects in future cases.

The final resolution of the case marks the end of the immediate legal proceedings but establishes a precedent for similar incidents. The RCMP's emphasis on the dangers of proactive enforcement highlights the ongoing challenges faced by police units. The sentencing of Tyler Cavan Suel stands as a definitive legal response to the violent confrontation that occurred in Prince George in 2025.