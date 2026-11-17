Tyler Boucher scored the game-winning goal in his NHL debut to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Tuesday night in Winnipeg, extending Ottawa's point streak to six games.

Tyler Boucher scored the game-winning goal in his NHL debut to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night in Winnipeg.

Senators Extend Win Streak

The win extended the Senators point streak to six games, with a record of 5-0-1 over that stretch. Ottawa improved to 14-6-2 on the season and halted Winnipeg's six-game win streak. The Jets fell to 10-9-3. Boucher, 23, was selected 10th overall by the Senators in the 2021 NHL draft but battled a series of injuries, including knee, shoulder, groin and leg issues.

Also read Ice Chips: Sens recall F Boucher, selected 10th overall in 2021

He played 17 games with the AHL Belleville Senators this season before his call-up, registering five goals and five assists. I was trying not to smile and then all the boys were just face washing me, so it was good, Boucher said. I think it was Thomas Chabot and Tim Stutzle. Obviously, it is a good feeling to score in your first game and it was even better to get the win.

It was just a long, brutal road, honestly, he said. Just like a lot of injuries. My seasons kept getting broken up. It was tough, but finally caught some runway, just staying healthy.

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It was nice to build off that. Obviously, to finally get here was great, so I am happy. After a scoreless first period, Drake Batherson recorded his 11th goal of the season at 3:06 of the second period. Boucher scored just 58 seconds later, becoming the second Senators skater to score a game-winning goal in his NHL debut, following Batherson on Nov. 15, 2018.

The goal came after a Jets turnover in their own end. Chabot got the puck near the point and sent it to Boucher, who shot it through defenceman Tyrel Bauer's legs and past goaltender Stuart Skinner. The Senators power play, which went into the game last in the league at 11.2 per cent, went 1-for-3 with the man advantage. Goaltender Linus Ullmark made 25 saves in the win for Ottawa.

Skinner made 25 saves for Winnipeg in the loss. Boucher's parents, Brian and Melissa, were in the stands among the 13,516 fans at Canada Life Centre and were captured on the scoreboard video cheering for their son. Brian was an NHL goalie who played 328 regular-season games for seven teams from 1999-2013. He is currently an analyst on TNT for Philadelphia Flyers games, the team that drafted him in 1995 (22nd overall).

Boucher Credits Family Support

I am sure they will be happy to see me and I know they are pumped for me, Boucher said. It has just been awesome how much they have supported me, like my mom and stuff through all my surgeries. She is always there, driving up to Ottawa or what not. Just everybody that helps, it is just awesome.

A lot of people to thank. Ottawa coach Travis Green said of Boucher's goal: Yeah, just a real special moment. Any time a player plays his first game, you know he is going to be nervous. And as a coach, you are a little bit nervous for him as well.

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You can just see the excitement in him when he scored, but also the excitement in the rest of our team and our bench and our coaches when he scored as well. Defenceman Jake Sanderson added: I was so happy. Honestly, I was freaking out on the bench and I thought everybody was, too. That was probably one of the best reactions I have seen of guys scoring their first NHL goal.

Bjorck Scores First Goal

So, everybody on our team knew Boosh's path and how hard he has worked, and to see him get rewarded like that and get the game winner, it was, you know, just so happy for him. There was one positive note in the Jets loss. Rookie forward Viggo Bjorck scored his first NHL goal in his 22nd game.

After an Ottawa turnover behind their net, Winnipeg captain Adam Lowry got the puck and sent it out front to Bjorck for a quick shot past Ullmark. Jets fans chanted Viggo, Viggo after the 18-year-old Swede scored. Bjorck, 18, was selected in the first round, eighth overall, in this year's draft. He had recorded four assists before his goal.

The milestone is playing your first NHL game, Lowry said. But then, scoring your first NHL goal, that is what we all dream about when we get the opportunity to play this game. So to see him achieve that dream was great. It is just too bad it did not come with a win.

Bjorck said: Obviously, I got excited. I just saw Lows, who was happy for me, so that was cool. Mark Scheifele remains one goal away from setting the franchise record for career goals. He currently sits at 379 career goals.

Winnipeg had a 6-on-4 advantage in the game's final 47 seconds after Skinner was pulled and Tim Stutzle took a holding penalty, but the Jets' two shots could not beat Ullmark. The Senators celebrated with Ullmark after the victory. The Jets host the New York Islanders on Thursday.