Two young boys left in Portuguese forest by their mother and stepfather found

Two young boys, who were allegedly ambushed in a remote Portuguese forest by their mother and stepfather, wandered for hours before being found by a passing couple and receiving medical attention. Authorities across both Portugal and France are investigating and pursuing charges against the accused parents.

The two young boys, who were aged 5 and 3, had been blindly led into a Portuguese forest, where they were abandoned by their own mother and stepfather, after being told a lie about finding a hidden knife.

They remained lost for several hours but were eventually found by a couple passing by on the road, and subsequently received medical attention and temporary foster care. Portuguese authorities are investigating the couple for kidnapping and child neglect, while French authorities have issued international warrants for their arrest related to international parental kidnapping. The children's father has arrived from Colmar, France, to reunite with them





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Boy Abandoned Forest Investigation Spanish Portuguese Cassandrafruit123 Kidnapping

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