Two 16-year-olds died and a third was injured after a confrontation at a private party in Scarborough led to a triple shooting near Ellesmere and Brimley roads.

Two teenagers have died and another is recovering in hospital following a triple shooting in Scarborough on Sunday. The violent incident erupted after a confrontation between two groups of people near Ellesmere and Brimley roads. Toronto police responded to multiple calls about the shooting at approximately 12:30 a.m. when officers arrived at a Petro-Canada gas station. Det. Sgt. Trevor Grieve stated that three 16-year-old boys were found suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were immediately rushed to local hospitals for emergency medical treatment.

Hospital Outcomes and Victim Details

Two of the victims were pronounced dead after being treated at Sunnybrook Hospital. The third teenager was transported to the Hospital for Sick Children with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed that the surviving victim is expected to be released from the hospital later on Monday. Investigators have not yet released the identities of the deceased or the survivor as they work to notify their next of kin. The family notification process is ongoing as authorities continue their investigation into the fatal shooting.

Also read Toronto police investigate homicide with 2 dead after Scarborough shooting

Party Confrontation Triggered Violence

Investigators believe a confrontation broke out between different groups following a private event in a nearby industrial area. Det. Sgt. Trevor Grieve said that approximately 50 people had attended the event before scattering in different directions. The shooting initially began further west along Ellesmere Road. The victims eventually made their way to the gas station where emergency crews located them. Police do not believe the event was pre-planned and are treating the incident as a spontaneous escalation of violence.

Witness Accounts and Community Impact

A nearby resident identified as Chris told CP24 he heard at least 10 gunshots overnight. He described the incident as unusual for the neighbourhood and stated he stayed inside his home after hearing the shots. Chris noted that such violence never happens in the area and that residents are shocked by the event. The community is on edge as police continue their work at the scene. Ellesmere Road remains closed just west of Brimley Road due to the ongoing investigation.

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Police Investigation and Surveillance Appeal

Toronto police have not identified any suspects or released descriptions of persons of interest. Det. Sgt. Grieve is asking residents and businesses in the area between Brimley Road and Midland Avenue to check security camera footage. The relevant timeframe for the footage is between 12:30 and 1 a.m. on Sunday. Police emphasized that they will take any footage that may further the investigation into the triple shooting.

Vehicle Incident and Traffic Advisories

Investigators confirmed that someone was struck by a vehicle fleeing the scene during the incident. The person who was struck did not suffer any major injuries and was not involved in the shooting. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area while police secure the scene. Authorities are appealing to anyone with information to contact Toronto police immediately to assist with the ongoing investigation.