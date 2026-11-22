A triple shooting outside a Petro-Canada gas station in Scarborough early Sunday left two 16-year-old boys dead and a third injured, police say, following a confrontation between groups after a nearby private event.

Two 16-year-old boys are dead and a third teenager is recovering in hospital after a triple shooting in Scarborough early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.

Officers responded to multiple calls about a shooting near Ellesmere and Brimley roads at around 12:30 a.m., according to Det. Sgt. Trevor Grieve, who spoke to reporters at the scene. Grieve said officers arrived at a Petro-Canada gas station and found three 16-year-old boys suffering from gunshot wounds.

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Teenagers Hospitalized After Shooting

All three were rushed to hospital. Two of the victims were later pronounced dead at Sunnybrook Hospital. The third teenager was taken to the Hospital for Sick Children with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he is expected to be released sometime later today.

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Investigators believe a confrontation broke out between different groups of people following a private event or party in a nearby industrial area. Grieve said approximately 50 people had attended the event before scattering in different directions after the shooting. He explained that investigators have reason to believe the shooting initially began further west along Ellesmere Road, with the victims eventually making their way to the gas station, where they were found by emergency crews.

Police Seek Security Camera Footage

Police have not yet identified any suspects or released descriptions of anyone they are looking for. Grieve is asking residents and businesses in the area between Brimley Road and Midland Avenue, and between Ellesmere and Lawrence avenues, to check their security camera footage between 12:30 and 1 a.m. At this point, we will take any footage that may further our investigation, he said. We have dedicated all of the resources we have available to us.

The detective sergeant also confirmed that someone was struck by a vehicle fleeing the scene, but noted that the person did not suffer any major injuries. Investigators do not believe the vehicle was involved in the shooting. A nearby resident, who identified himself as Chris, told CP24 he heard what sounded like at least 10 gunshots overnight. I just heard a couple gunshots.

Witness Reports Unusual Gunshots

I know that wasn't fireworks, he said. Chris said he stayed inside his home after hearing the shots and described the incident as unusual for the neighbourhood. This stuff never happens around here. You never hear about it, he said.

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As a result of the ongoing investigation, Ellesmere Road remains closed just west of Brimley Road as investigators continue their work. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area. Police have not released the identities of the victims as they work to confirm their identities and notify next of kin. Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Toronto police.