Two Skydivers Killed in Midair Collision at Skydive Elsinore in California

Two experienced skydivers died after a midair collision during a skydiving event at Skydive Elsinore in Southern California, authorities said.

Two experienced skydivers who were taking part in an organized skydiving event at Skydive Elsinore in Lake Elsinore, California, died after they collided midair and fell to the ground. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office identified the two victims on Saturday as Georgia Jean, 56, of Box Elder, South Dakota, and Levi Pimentel, 29, of Aurora, Illinois.

The accident occurred at about noon on Friday in Southern California. Skydive Elsinore confirmed the incident in a public statement, and the Riverside County Fire Department reported that both skydivers suffered traumatic injuries and were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

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How the Midair Collision at Skydive Elsinore Happened

The two skydivers collided at approximately 150 feet, or about 46 metres, above the ground while they were preparing to land. Skydive Elsinore said the free fall portion of the dive and the opening of the parachutes were normal before the collision occurred.

According to the company, the impact caused the two parachutes to become entangled. Skydive Elsinore stated that both skydivers sustained critical injuries when they reached the ground, which is why the collision proved fatal for both participants.

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Both victims were pronounced dead at the hospital to which they had been taken. The sheriff's office and the fire department have not described any other people being injured in the event, and the company's account focuses on the sequence of the dive itself.

Backgrounds of the Victims and Company Statements

Georgia Jean, 56, of Box Elder, South Dakota, founded the company Circle Evolution. According to the company's website, Circle Evolution is a collaboration between Jean, who is described as a conscious channel, and a non-physical collective called The Circle of Light.

In a personal bio, Jean said she started skydiving in 2015 and had completed more than 1,700 jumps. Her record placed her among the more experienced participants in the event, and Skydive Elsinore described both victims as licensed skydivers.

Levi Pimentel, 29, of Aurora, Illinois, was a lead instructor at iFLY Naperville, which is an indoor skydiving company, according to his LinkedIn profile. Pimentel's professional role in indoor skydiving is separate from the outdoor jump at Skydive Elsinore, where he was taking part in the organized event.

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Federal Review and National Skydiving Safety Data

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the accident, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said investigators will collect the skydivers' parachutes and conduct an investigation into the collision.

The U.S. Parachute Association reports that in 2025, its members made 3.47 million skydives and that there were 16 skydiving fatalities during the year. The organization also said that 5.6 per cent of its members reported an injury that required medical treatment in 2025.

The U.S. Parachute Association said the most common injuries among those members were ankle injuries sustained during landings. The Lake Elsinore collision is being examined as the case moves through the sheriff's inquiry and federal review, and the parachute evidence collected from the scene will be central to determining how the entanglement occurred. This report was prepared from information published by The Associated Press.