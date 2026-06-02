Two Paddleboarders Missing After Falling Into Browning Lake Identified as Filipino Couple

Family confirms Genesis Jeru Bague and Mariz Bello, recent immigrants from the Philippines, went missing after falling from a paddleboard at Murrin Provincial Park. Extensive search efforts by multiple agencies continue.

Two paddleboarders who went missing after falling into Browning Lake at Murrin Provincial Park on Saturday have been identified by family as Genesis Jeru Bague and Mariz Bello.

The couple, who recently moved to Vancouver from the Philippines, were attending a birthday party with friends when the tragic incident occurred. According to Genesis's brother, Genesis Hanzel Bague, they were on a paddleboard around 3 p.m. PT when a friend began filming them. Initially, they appeared calm and relaxed, but soon witnesses noticed them struggling in the water.

Bague stated that his brother was not one to ask for help, preferring to handle challenges independently, which may have delayed rescue efforts. Friends and bystanders began shouting for assistance, and several individuals attempted to reach the couple, but the response took time due to the sudden nature of the emergency. The park was closed to the public as search and rescue operations commenced. Squamish RCMP Cpl.

Katrina Boehmer confirmed that multiple agencies responded to the scene, including RCMP Air Services, Squamish Search and Rescue, Squamish Fire Rescue, B.C. park rangers, and RCMP officers. An underwater recovery team arrived later in the evening but was initially unsuccessful in locating the missing individuals. An underwater camera was deployed to search depths of approximately 4.5 meters, but the dense vegetation and murky conditions hampered visibility.

The search continued through the night and into the following days, with hopes of finding the couple alive gradually diminishing as time passed. Family members described Genesis as a disciplined and hardworking 33-year-old who had been training to join the Vancouver Police Department, a dream he pursued with dedication. He regularly supported his ill father in the Philippines and was well-loved by all who knew him.

Mariz Bello, his wife, shared his passion for outdoor activities such as hiking and camping, and the couple had recently obtained their Canadian residency, looking forward to building a better life together. The incident has prompted discussions about safety measures for paddleboarding and other water sports in provincial parks. Browning Lake, a popular spot for swimming and paddleboarding, is known for its cold temperatures and sudden drop-offs, which can pose risks even to experienced swimmers.

Friends and family have set up a social media campaign to raise awareness and support for the search effort. The community has rallied around the Bague and Bello families, organizing vigils and fundraisers to assist with funeral costs and to support their loved ones in the Philippines. As the investigation continues, authorities urge the public to exercise caution when engaging in water activities and to always wear life jackets.

The tragic loss of Genesis Jeru Bague and Mariz Bello serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of outdoor recreation and the importance of preparedness and swift action in emergencies. Their memories will be cherished by all who knew them, and their story highlights the strength and resilience of the immigrant community in Canada





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