Two Ontario Residents Isolated in Grey-Bruce After Coming in Contact with Hantavirus

Two Ontario residents who are isolating at home after coming in contact with the hantavirus live in Grey-Bruce, according to the local health unit. They were on board the Dutch-based Oceanwide Expeditions MV Hondius cruise ship and arrived home on April 25.

The two Ontario residents who are isolating at home after coming in contact with the hantavirus live in Grey-Bruce , according to the local health unit .

On May 8, the Grey Bruce Public Health announced that the two Grey-Bruce residents live in the same household and are currently asymptomatic. They were on board the Dutch-based Oceanwide Expeditions MV Hondius cruise ship, and arrived home on April 25. They are being observed by the health unit to ensure public safety.

“The individuals are well and are not experiencing any symptoms of illness,” Dr. Brittany Graham, acting medical officer of health, said in a news release. “Grey Bruce Public Health is checking in with the individuals on a daily basis to confirm their health status and ensuring their ability to maintain appropriate isolation,” she said. “Protocols are in place to connect the individuals with health care in the event that it is needed.

” Graham said further information will not be shared about the individuals to protect their privacy. A third Canadian who wasn't on the ship but may have come into contact with a symptomatic individual has returned to Quebec and is also isolating, the federal government said Thursday. None of the three have so far shown signs of infection, it said, noting that four more Canadians are still on board the ship.

To date, eight cases of hantavirus have been reported among the 149 passengers on the cruise ship outbreak, three of which have resulted in death. There are a few dozen different hantaviruses, which originate in rodents, including mice and rats. Humans can be infected through contact with rodent droppings, urine or saliva. The only type of hantavirus known to spread from human to human — the Andes virus — is the one that hit the cruise ship.

The Andes virus is only found in South America and doesn't exist in North America, said David Safronetz, chief of special pathogens at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, in an interview with The Canadian Press on Thursday. With an incubation period of one to eight weeks, monitoring the Canadians coming home for signs of Andes virus and acting on it quickly is “critical,” Safronetz said.

Human-to-human spread of Andes virus requires very close and prolonged contact, and usually occurs in partners, household contacts or medical staff who have spent a lot of time with the patient, according to the World Health Organization





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