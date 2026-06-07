Two New Wildfires Reported in Northeast Region; Timmins 9 Fire Continues to Grow

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources reports two new fires in the Northeast Region, while the large Timmins 9 fire remains out of control at 3,154 hectares. Travel restrictions are in effect for public safety.

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources reported two new wildfires in the Northeast Region on Sunday, adding to an already active fire situation. Sudbury 10, a 0.2-hectare fire located on the north shore of Agnew Lake, is currently not under control.

Timmins 12, a 0.5-hectare fire situated one kilometre southwest of Kaneki Lake, is also not under control. As of the latest update, there are seven active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, with three not under control, two being held, and two under control. Firefighters and support crews continue to battle these blazes amid warm and dry conditions. The most significant fire remains Timmins 9, which has been remapped at 3,154 hectares and remains not under control.

First confirmed on May 31, this fire has grown rapidly due to favorable fire weather. A total of 15 Ontario FireRanger crews and a 20-person Incident Management Team are dedicated to this fire. Bucketing helicopters are actively supporting ground crews by dropping water on critical areas, while heavy equipment is constructing control lines in priority zones to prevent further spread.

The Ministry of Natural Resources has noted that warm and dry weather is returning to the area of Timmins 9, marking the beginning of a drying trend expected to last for the next two days. This increases the fire danger and challenges suppression efforts. In response to the escalating situation, the Ministry of Natural Resources’ Timmins-Kirkland Lake District has invoked an Implementation Order effective immediately for public safety and fire suppression near Timmins 9.

Under Emergency Area Order EAO 2026-003 declared on June 2, 2026, travel and use of several roads and trails are prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit. The restricted areas include the Gogama Unit Road from Highway 144 northbound to the Pineland Road intersection, the trail behind the Old Vagabond restaurant leading to the Gogama Unit Road, the Kenetogami Lake Road off Highway 144, and the Tatachikapika Lake Road off Highway 144.

These measures are crucial to ensure the safety of both firefighters and the public, and to prevent any hindrance to fire suppression operations. Residents and travelers in the region are urged to respect these restrictions and check for updates on the active fire situation and restricted fire zones. The Ministry also reminds the public to exercise caution with any outdoor burning. To dispose of yard waste and woody debris, alternatives such as composting or using local landfills are encouraged.

If burning is necessary, it must follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations: fires should be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Adequate tools and water must be on site to contain the fire. These regulations help prevent human-caused wildfires, which can strain resources during an already busy fire season. For reporting wildland fires north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE; for fires south of those rivers, dial 9-1-1.

For tips on prevention and current fire situation updates, follow @ONforestfires on social media or visit www.ontario.ca/forestfire. The Ministry emphasizes that everyone has a role in preventing wildfires and protecting communities and natural resources. With the ongoing active fire situation, the Northeast Region remains on high alert. Fire management agencies are closely monitoring weather patterns and deploying resources strategically.

The public is advised to stay informed through official channels and avoid activities that could spark new fires. The coming days will be critical as the drying trend continues, potentially increasing fire behavior. Firefighters remain committed to containing the existing fires and protecting lives, property, and the environment. Additional resources may be brought in as needed, and coordination with local authorities ensures a comprehensive response.

The Ministry continues to assess the fire danger, which is currently high to extreme across much of the region, and urges everyone to remain vigilant





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