Two Navy Members Charged Following Fatal Inflatable Boat Incident

Following the tragic death of Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Applin, two Royal Canadian Navy members have been charged with criminal negligence and negligent performance of military duties related to an incident involving an inflatable boat and an unlit buoy. The investigation has concluded, and the cases will proceed through the military justice system.

Tragedy has struck the Royal Canadian Navy with the death of Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Applin, a 38-year-old sailor with 19 years of service. Applin, a resident of Shoal Cove West, Newfoundland and Labrador, lost his life after being ejected into frigid waters when an inflatable boat collided with an unlit buoy.

This devastating incident has led to criminal charges against two other naval personnel. Master Sailor David Terry has been charged with one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and one count of negligent performance of military duties. Concurrently, Sailor 1st Class Alexandre Garrison faces charges of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and negligent performance of military duties.

At the time of the alleged offenses, Terry was serving aboard HMCS Montreal, while Garrison was attached to the Naval Fleet School (Atlantic). The gravity of the situation was acknowledged in a joint statement by Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee, Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, and Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Pascal Harel, Command Petty Chief Officer of the Royal Canadian Navy. They expressed that the news is difficult for everyone within the service and underscores the inherent dangers and demanding nature of naval operations, where errors can tragically result in loss of life.

The statement emphasized the importance of accountability for both actions and inactions within the military. Topshee and Harel assured that the legal process for the accused will be independent, fair, and impartial, allowing them the opportunity to present their defense. They also noted that such catastrophic events are rarely attributable to a single cause or mistake, but rather a confluence of factors.

The profound loss of Petty Officer Applin was described as weighing heavily on the entire naval service, and condolences were extended to his family. Brigadier-General Vanessa Hanrahan, Canadian Forces Provost Marshal, confirmed that the military police investigation has concluded. If the charges are pursued to full prosecution, the cases will be adjudicated within the Canadian military justice system.





CBCNews / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Royal Canadian Navy Naval Incident Criminal Negligence Military Justice Fatal Accident

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Driver seriously injured following collision in ScarboroughA driver is seriously injured after a collision in Scarborough on Monday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Read more »

Poilievre says he’s not going anywhere, following double-digit byelection defeatsDespite being dealt double-digit defeats in the three federal byelections that handed Prime Minister Mark Carney his majority, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has no plans to resign.

Read more »

Man Found Dead in Ajax Home Following Break-In CallA man in his mid-20s was found dead at an Ajax residence after police responded to a break-in call. The victim suffered from traumatic injuries, and authorities are treating the incident as a targeted attack. Police are investigating and seeking information from the public.

Read more »

Ex-UFC star Mark Hunt arrested following alleged domestic violence incidentFormer UFC and Pride Fighting Championships heavyweight Mark Hunt was arrested on domestic violence charges in Australia, according to the

Read more »

Two Royal Canadian Navy members facing charges following petty officer’s deathTwo members of the Royal Canadian Navy are facing multiple service offences following an investigation into the death of a petty officer near Halifax.

Read more »

Two Navy members charged in connection with sailor’s death in Bedford Basin, N.S.Two members of the Royal Canadian Navy are facing multiple service offences following an investigation into the death of a petty officer near Halifax.

Read more »