Jody Spears, 54, and Tracy McAra, 57, appeared by video in a Bracebridge courtroom charged as accessories after-the-fact in the 2023 disappearance of Daniel Holden. Their sons, Branden Reed, 34, and Ashton Carnegie, 28, face murder charges.

Two Muskoka mothers accused of helping their sons, who are charged with murder, appeared in a virtual Bracebridge courtroom following their arrests last week. Wearing jail-issued sweatshirts and pants, mothers Jody Spears, 54, and Tracy McAra, 57, appeared in court by video on Tuesday morning.

They appeared from Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene. The court appearance was published on November 24, 2026 at 8:18 p.m. EST. Days prior, police announced the two women and their respective sons, Branden Reed, 34, and Ashton Carnegie, 28, had been charged in the Muskoka murder investigation. The case involves the mysterious 2023 disappearance of Daniel Holden.

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Mysterious Disappearance of Daniel Holden

It has been more than three years since then 38-year-old Daniel Holden was captured on security cameras at the Esso gas station along Ecclestone Drive in Bracebridge. Loved ones have not seen or heard from Holden since, and police believe Holden is dead. He was reported missing in Sept. 2023 when police sought the public's help identifying a man seen driving in a 2002 Mazda MPV van with Holden.

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Reed and Carnegie are accused of murder, committing an indignity to a human body, and being an accessory after-the-fact to murder. Carnegie is also charged with assault. They remain behind bars along with their mothers, who are charged with being accessories after-the-fact to murder. Spears, who is also charged with committing an indignity to a human body, was represented in court by Muskoka defence lawyer Jay Herbert.

McAra, who is also charged with obstructing police, is represented by Barrie defence lawyer Emily Dyer. Earlier this month provincial police confirmed a search warrant was executed at a home along Southwood Road in Gravenhurst. The investigation into Holden's disappearance then became a homicide case. Police have not revealed whether Holden's remains have been found.

Criminal Records of Reed and Carnegie

Both Reed and Carnegie have criminal records including drug and weapons charges and acts of violence. In January of this year, Reed pleaded guilty to robbery, forcible confinement and failing to comply with a probation order. The charges related to a man being held against his will at Reed's home. Reed spent about 11 months in jail and was released and placed on probation for three more years.

McAra and Spears next appear in virtual courtrooms in December, their sons in two days. The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.