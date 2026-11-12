Man sentenced to prison for smuggling illegal immigrant into Manitoba via Sprague

An American citizen has been sentenced to one year in prison for aiding an illegal crossing in Manitoba, while the smuggled passenger received time served for a previous attempt.

An American citizen has been sentenced to one year in prison for his role in smuggling an individual into Canada across the Manitoba border. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirmed the sentencing of Annan Nigel Ferguson, 50, for his involvement in an illegal crossing attempt earlier this year.

CBSA officers foiled the attempt to smuggle someone into the province from the United States through the Sprague border crossing. The incident took place on May 7 when border agents stopped a minivan due to inconsistencies in the driver's declaration statement. A thorough search of the vehicle revealed a 46-year-old man, identified as Temitope Omofuyi Davies, hiding inside the trunk. Both the driver and the passenger were immediately arrested by the federal law enforcement agency.

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Passenger Admits Payment For Illegal Crossing

Davies informed CBSA officers that he had paid the driver $1,000 to facilitate his entry into Canada despite lacking proper documentation. Investigations further revealed that Davies had a prior history of attempting to enter the country illegally. He had been caught in March of the same year while trying to cross into Canada near Surrey, British Columbia. Ferguson, the American driver, was charged with aiding and abetting a failure to report under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

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He was formally sentenced on November 4 for his crimes related to the illegal transportation of the passenger. The court imposed a one-year prison sentence on Ferguson, who is currently serving his time behind bars. When accounting for the time Ferguson has already spent in custody, he has roughly three more months remaining on his sentence.

Driver Sentenced To One Year In Prison

Meanwhile, Temitope Omofuyi Davies pled guilty to the charge of failure to report on August 19. As part of the judicial outcome for the passenger, Davies was sentenced to time served for his involvement in the border violation. This case highlights the ongoing efforts by the CBSA to detect and prevent illegal crossings at key entry points in the country.